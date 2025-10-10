WICKED: FOR GOOD World Tour to Stop in New York, London, Paris, & More

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

The iconic Wicked press tour is back! Following the global tour for Part One in 2024, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and the cast of Wicked: For Good are hopping aboard the Emerald City express for a world tour celebrating the new film.

The press tour and premiere events will kick off in November, with the cast making five stops in Sāo Paulo (Nov. 4), Paris (Nov. 7), London (Nov. 10), Singapore (Nov. 13), and New York (Nov. 17). Further details, including which cast members will be present at each location, has yet to be announced. However, if this tour is anything like the 2024 edition, fans can expect appearances by Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Marissa Bode, Ethan Slater, and more. Check out the announcement video now.

Following the opening of ticket sales on Wednesday, Fandango shared that Wicked: For Good is now their best first-day ticket pre-seller of 2025. Last year, Wicked: Part One became Fandango’s No. 2 first-day ticket pre-seller for 2024, behind Deadpool & Wolverine.

Get tickets to see Wicked: For Good in theaters here.

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.