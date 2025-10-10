Musical Based on Danish Pop Group AQUA Will Premiere in 2028

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A new musical based on the Danish pop group AQUA is headed to the stage! The group has given approval for their music and story to be transformed into an original musical – AQUA THE MUSICAL. The show is produced by the Danish production company AHA Creations and will premiere in Copenhagen in 2028, and is eyeing a future on Broadway and the West End.

The production company, AHA Creations, owns the global rights to the title for a minimum of 25 years. From the very beginning of this production, AHA Creations aims to create a musical with a strong international potential. With the title of AQUA THE MUSICAL and a world premiere at The Royal Danish Opera in Copenhagen, AHA Creations has their eyes set on some of the biggest musical theatres in the world, from Broadway to the West End and from Hamburg to Toronto. The interest in AQUA THE MUSICAL has already crossed Danish borders with international stakeholders showing their enthusiasm towards the project.

The musical is by playwrights Claus Reenberg and Mads Æbeløe og Nikolaj Tarp, and will be directed by Thomas Agerholm with scenography by Benjamin La Cour.

“Aqua is one of the few Danish groups to have truly secured a place in world music history. With millions of albums sold, top rankings on international charts, and a legacy that still resonates today, they created a playful universe, tailor-made for musical theatre. That is why Aqua provides the perfect foundation for a new and international musical. With AQUA THE MUSICAL, we hold a unique opportunity to launch a Danish-produced musical onto the global stage,” states Martin Palme Skriver, Executive Director of AHA Creations.

Looking towards the new adventure, Aqua shares: “We’ve had a wild ride, full of experiences that have never really been told before. Now, we’re incredibly excited to relive them as a musical, together with the rest of the world. We’re certain it will be both fun and moving, and at the same time a reminder of everything we’ve been through and how privileged we’ve been. If AHA Creations and the rest of the team manage to capture even a fraction of what it felt like, we can promise it will be entertaining – and something a little out of the ordinary.”