Video: LES MISERABLES Stars of Past and Present Unite in London for 40th Anniversary

Earlier this week, LES MISÉRABLES celebrated its 40th Birthday in London’s West End with a special charity gala performance, featuring a company of nearly 100 performers. The star-studded line up of guest artists included Patti LuPone, Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, Samantha Barks, Matt Lucas, Frances Ruffelle, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Gerónimo Rauch, Jeremy Secomb and Bonnie Langford plus many more joined the Anniversary Celebration Cast in a special finale.

All proceeds from the Gala Performance go to two UK charities whose work particularly resonates with Victor Hugo’s timeless story about the young Jean Valjean who needed to steal a loaf of bread to feed his family: The Felix Project and UKHarvest, who both work tirelessly to rescue fresh and healthy food and redistribute to those in need in London and around the country.

Watch in this video as they hit the stage to perform a "Stars" duet, an "I Dreamed a Dream/On My Own" mashup, a hysterical "Master of the House" group number, and an epic "Bring Him Home" quintet.

The group rehearses for the performance here: