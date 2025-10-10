SPAMALOT Cast Recording Receives First-Ever Vinyl Release Featuring Cut Song

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Tony Award-winning hit musical Monty Python’s Spamalot, the first-ever vinyl release of the original Broadway cast recording will be released by Decca Broadway. The Grammy Award-winning album will be available on November 11th and features the never-before-released track, “The Cow Song.” Pre-order Here.

The special 20th-anniversary edition vinyl is pressed on commemorative “Holy Grail Gold” double vinyl, housed in a deluxe gatefold jacket. It contains a 20-page booklet filled with essays, rare photos, full lyrics, and MORE. “The Cow Song”, only heard during Spamalot’s out-of-town previews, makes its long-awaited debut on this release.

Based on the 1975 film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” Spamalot is the comedic retelling of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table. The humorous King Arthur takes us along as he journeys to recruit the best knights for his roundtable in Camelot – “best” being used loosely.

Since its Broadway debut in 2005, Monty Python’s Spamalot has won 3 Tony Awards and a Grammy – winner of the Tony Award® for Best Musical and the GRAMMY® Award for Best Musical Show Album. “This is the Holy Grail of Broadway comedy albums,” says comedy icon, author and Spamalot co-creator Eric Idle. “With one of the best casts ever assembled under one hoof.”

The original Broadway cast recording features performances by Tim Curry, David Hyde Pierce, Hank Azaria, and Sara Ramirez with songs by Eric Idle (music & lyrics) and John Du Prez (music), including “The Song That Goes Like This,” “Find Your Grail,” and the anthem “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life.

The musical is currently on a national tour stopping in cities like Seattle, Cleveland, Washington, DC, Rochester, NY, and more. Take a look at the full list of announced tour dates below.

ANNOUNCED NATIONAL TOUR DATES

2025

Connor Palace | Cleveland, OH | 12.1 - 12.6

William H. Mortensen Hall | Hartford, CT | 12.9 - 12.14

John F. Kennedy Opera House | Washington, DC | 12.16 - 1.4.26

2026

Proctors | Schenectady, NY | 1.6 - 1.11

RBTL | Rochester, NY | 1.13 - 1.18

Belk Theatre | Charlotte, NC | 1.20 - 1.25

The Fifth Avenue Theatre | Seattle, WA | 2.4 - 2.15

Segerstrom Hall | Costa Mesa, CA | 2.17 - 2.22

The Smith Center | Las Vegas, NV | 2.24 - 3.1

Golden Gate Theatre | San Francisco, CA | 3.3 - 3.22

Hollywood Pantages | Los Angeles, CA | 3.24 - 4.12

Theatre Under The Stars | Houston, TX | 4.15 - 4.26

Bass Hall | Fort Worth, TX | 4.28 - 5.3

Fabulous Fox | St.Louis, MO | 5.5 - 5.17

CIBC Theatre | Chicago, IL | 5.19 - 5.31

Saenger Theatre | New Orleans, LA | 6.2 - 6.7

Ordway Music Theatre | St.Paul, MN | 6.10 - 6.14

Embassy Theatre | Ft.Wayne, IN | 6.16 - 6.17

The Lexington Opera House | Lexington, KY | 6.19 - 6.21

Merril Auditorium | Portland, ME | 6.23 - 6.25

State Theatre New Jersey | New Brunswick, NJ | 6.27 - 6.28

Tobin Center | San Antonio, TX | 7.7 - 7.8

Winspear Opera House | Dallas, TX | 7.9 - 7.12

Uihlein Hall | Milwaukee, WI | 7.14 - 7.19

Fox Theatre | Atlanta, GA | 7.21 - 7.26

Peace Center | Greenville, SC | 7.28 - 8.2

Buell Theatre | Denver, CO | 8.11 - 8.23

First Interstate Center for the Arts | Spokane, WA | 8.25 - 8.26