Video: Watch the Cast of MJ THE MUSICAL Perform ‘Thriller’ on TODAY

On Thursday, the cast of MJ the Musical took the TODAY Show stage for a special performance of "Thriller" as part of the morning show's ongoing Citi Concert Series. Check out the performance now, which arrives just in time for spooky season.

Since beginning performances in December 2021, MJ has played to over 1.9 million patrons on Broadway and over 5 million patrons globally. The Tony Award-winning production has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre 11 times.

The North American Tour is currently playing in Toronto, CA at the Ed Mirvish Theatre starring Jordan Markus, the Olivier Award-winning West End production is currently playing at London’s Prince Edward Theatre starring Jamaal Fields-Green, the German production is currently playing at Hamburg’s Stage Theater starring Benét Monteiro, and the Australian production is currently playing at Melbourne’s Her Majesty’s Theatre starring Ilario Grant. MJ will embark on international Asian and UK tours in 2027.