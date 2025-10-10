 tracker
Up on the Marquee: TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) stars Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts.

Oct. 10, 2025
Rehearsals are underway fo Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), which begins previews on Saturday, November 1, 2025, ahead of the opening night on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at the Longacre Theatre. Check out photos of the new marquee!

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) stars Olivier Award-winning actor Sam Tutty, in his Broadway debut as Dougal, and Broadway leading lady Christiani Pitts as Robin, who reprise their roles from the show’s acclaimed run at American Repertory Theater. Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen, The Color Purple) and Vincent Michael (Safety Not Guaranteed, Mystic Pizza) are the standbys.

Meet Robin, the sister of the bride and a no-nonsense New Yorker with a lot of errands to run—including picking up the groom’s estranged son from the airport. These two strangers begin their journey together, navigating New York City, secrets, and second chances.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

