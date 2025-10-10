 tracker
Andrew Durand, Mia Pak and More Lead SAFETY NOT GUARANTEED Workshop

Safety Not Guaranteed will have a run at Signature Theatre March 3 – April 12, 2026.

By: Oct. 10, 2025
Andrew Durand, Mia Pak and More Lead SAFETY NOT GUARANTEED Workshop Image
Ahead of its run at Signature Theatre in Spring 2026, Safety Not Guaranteed, an indie-rock musical based on the film, featuring music by Ryan Miller and a book by Nick Blaemire, held a workshop at Pearl Studios. 

The cast featured Mia Pak as Darius, Molly Hager as Liz and Others, Alex Gibson as Tristan and Others, Rohan Kymal as Arnau, Drew Gehling as Jeff, Andrew Durand as Kenneth, with Stage Directions by Katherine Wallace. The workshop was directed by Oliver Butler

Safety Not Guaranteed is an inventive musical reimagining of the cult-classic film. When Darius, an entry-level journalist, sets out to report her first story about a classified advertisement offering the opportunity to go back in time, she begins an odd and endearing relationship with Kenneth, the eccentric man who placed the ad. Performances will take place at Signature Theatre March 3 – April 12, 2026.

