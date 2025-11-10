Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 8, 2025- THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES First Look and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 8, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
As we wake up with BroadwayWorld, there's plenty of excitement from the Great White Way and beyond to catch up on. Kristin Chenoweth dazzled in new photos from Broadway's The Queen of Versailles, while June Squibb and the cast of MARJORIE PRIME shared their excitement for the play's upcoming run. Over in awards news, musical fans are buzzing as cast albums for Maybe Happy Ending, Gypsy, and more earned Grammy nominations, and Cynthia Erivo and Barbra Streisand also landed nods for 2026 GRAMMYS. Miss the magic? Catch Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth reuniting for a special 'For Good' performance with Wicked's movie stars and explore our new Games Center for your daily Broadway brain teaser! Plus, don't miss a look inside the ELF the Musical London gala and the latest updates on Yolanda Adams' upcoming Broadway debut in HELL'S KITCHEN.
|This Week's Call Sheet
Thursday, November 13
Oedipus opens on Broadway
Sunday, November 16
Chess opens on Broadway
|The Front Page
Photos: Kristin Chenoweth in THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES on Broadway
You can now get a first look at photos of The Queen of Versailles on Broadway starring Tony and Emmy Award Winner Kristin Chenoweth.
Video: June Squibb and the Cast of MARJORIE PRIME Are Getting Ready for Broadway
Next up at Second Stage Theater is Jordan Harrison’s MARJORIE PRIME, which finally arrives on Broadway, directed by Tony Award Nominee and Obie Award-winner Anne Kauffman. Watch in this video as the company explains what it's all about!
MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, GYPSY & More Nominated for Best Musical Theatre Album at 2026 GRAMMYS
The cast albums for Buena Vista Social Club, Death Becomes Her, Gypsy, Just in Time, and Maybe Happy Ending have all been nominated for Best Musical Theatre Album at the 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards.
|Must Watch
| Video: Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth Reunite With WICKED Movie Stars for 'For Good' Quartet
by Josh Sharpe
For NBC's Wicked: One Wonderful Night, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande debuted their rendition of 'For Good' at Broadway's Gershwin Theater, featuring special guests Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth. Check out a clip from the performance now.. (more...)
| Video: Rob Lake, Kermit and More at ROB LAKE MAGIC on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Last night, ROB LAKE MAGIC with Special Guests The Muppets celebrated its Gala performance at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City! Hear from Rob Lake, Kermit and more on the red carpet.. (more...)
| Video: Sarah Snook Recalls Keanu Reeves Presenting Her Tony Award
by Josh Sharpe
Sarah Snook recently visited The Tonight Show, where she spoke about receiving the Tony for The Picture of Dorian Gray and shared her surprise when seeing that Keanu Reeves was the person handing her the award. Watch her appearance now.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Inside ELF THE MUSICAL Gala Night in London
by Stephi Wild
All new photos have been released from the gala night for ELF the Musical on 6 November. In attendance were Dani Dyer, Faye Tozer, Juliet Mayhew, Rob Madge, Vanessa Feltz and Ranj Singh amongst others. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
| Photos: Dante Fuoco In BLUE SEAL, BLUE SEA (or, Gay Boy Grieves Death Of Gay-hating Dad)
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at the world premiere of Dante Fuoco’s bold solo work Blue Seal Blue Sea (or, gay boy grieves death of gay-hating dad), blending queer grief, family reckoning, and retro multimedia spectacle. . (more...)
| Photos: New Cast Members in THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA
by Stephi Wild
After its first year in the West End, The Devil Wears Prada welcomed in new cast members this October with new production photos released today. Vanessa Williams also extended her run in the show. Check out the new photos here! . (more...)
|Industry Insights
|Around the Broadway World
Listen: DEATHLESS Recording Featuring Jeremy Jordan and More Out Now
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Deathless: Original Studio Cast Recording has been released in digital and steaming formats. Deathless is a new indie-folk musical with music and lyrics by Zack Zadek.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
"It's just another day
