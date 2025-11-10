Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 8, 2025- THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES First Look and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 8, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, Broadway fans! As we wake up with BroadwayWorld, there's plenty of excitement from the Great White Way and beyond to catch up on. Kristin Chenoweth dazzled in new photos from Broadway's The Queen of Versailles, while June Squibb and the cast of MARJORIE PRIME shared their excitement for the play's upcoming run. Over in awards news, musical fans are buzzing as cast albums for Maybe Happy Ending, Gypsy, and more earned Grammy nominations, and Cynthia Erivo and Barbra Streisand also landed nods for 2026 GRAMMYS. Miss the magic? Catch Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth reuniting for a special 'For Good' performance with Wicked's movie stars and explore our new Games Center for your daily Broadway brain teaser! Plus, don't miss a look inside the ELF the Musical London gala and the latest updates on Yolanda Adams' upcoming Broadway debut in HELL’S KITCHEN. Pour your coffee and settle in—there's so much to discover today!