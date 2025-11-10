 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 8, 2025- THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES First Look and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 8, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Nov. 10, 2025
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 8, 2025- THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES First Look and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 8, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, Broadway fans! As we wake up with BroadwayWorld, there's plenty of excitement from the Great White Way and beyond to catch up on. Kristin Chenoweth dazzled in new photos from Broadway's The Queen of Versailles, while June Squibb and the cast of MARJORIE PRIME shared their excitement for the play's upcoming run. Over in awards news, musical fans are buzzing as cast albums for Maybe Happy Ending, Gypsy, and more earned Grammy nominations, and Cynthia Erivo and Barbra Streisand also landed nods for 2026 GRAMMYS. Miss the magic? Catch Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth reuniting for a special 'For Good' performance with Wicked's movie stars and explore our new Games Center for your daily Broadway brain teaser! Plus, don't miss a look inside the ELF the Musical London gala and the latest updates on Yolanda Adams' upcoming Broadway debut in HELL’S KITCHEN. Pour your coffee and settle in—there's so much to discover today!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Thursday, November 13
Oedipus opens on Broadway
Sunday, November 16
Chess opens on Broadway

The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 8, 2025- THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES First Look and More Image
Photos: Kristin Chenoweth in THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES on Broadway

You can now get a first look at photos of The Queen of Versailles on Broadway starring Tony and Emmy Award Winner Kristin Chenoweth.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 8, 2025- THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES First Look and More Image
Video: June Squibb and the Cast of MARJORIE PRIME Are Getting Ready for Broadway

Next up at Second Stage Theater is Jordan Harrison’s MARJORIE PRIME, which finally arrives on Broadway, directed by Tony Award Nominee and Obie Award-winner Anne Kauffman. Watch in this video as the company explains what it's all about! 
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 8, 2025- THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES First Look and More Image
MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, GYPSY & More Nominated for Best Musical Theatre Album at 2026 GRAMMYS

The cast albums for Buena Vista Social Club, Death Becomes Her, Gypsy, Just in Time, and Maybe Happy Ending have all been nominated for Best Musical Theatre Album at the 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 8, 2025- THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES First Look and More Image Video: Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth Reunite With WICKED Movie Stars for 'For Good' Quartet
by Josh Sharpe
For NBC's Wicked: One Wonderful Night, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande debuted their rendition of 'For Good' at Broadway's Gershwin Theater, featuring special guests Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth. Check out a clip from the performance now.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 8, 2025- THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES First Look and More Image Video: Rob Lake, Kermit and More at ROB LAKE MAGIC on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Last night, ROB LAKE MAGIC with Special Guests The Muppets celebrated its Gala performance at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City! Hear from Rob Lake, Kermit and more on the red carpet.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 8, 2025- THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES First Look and More Image Video: Sarah Snook Recalls Keanu Reeves Presenting Her Tony Award
by Josh Sharpe
Sarah Snook recently visited The Tonight Show, where she spoke about receiving the Tony for The Picture of Dorian Gray and shared her surprise when seeing that Keanu Reeves was the person handing her the award. Watch her appearance now.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 8, 2025- THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES First Look and More Image Photos: Inside ELF THE MUSICAL Gala Night in London
by Stephi Wild
All new photos have been released from the gala night for ELF the Musical on 6 November. In attendance were Dani Dyer, Faye Tozer, Juliet Mayhew, Rob Madge, Vanessa Feltz and Ranj Singh amongst others. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 8, 2025- THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES First Look and More Image Photos: Dante Fuoco In BLUE SEAL, BLUE SEA (or, Gay Boy Grieves Death Of Gay-hating Dad)
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at the world premiere of Dante Fuoco’s bold solo work Blue Seal Blue Sea (or, gay boy grieves death of gay-hating dad), blending queer grief, family reckoning, and retro multimedia spectacle. . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 8, 2025- THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES First Look and More Image Photos: New Cast Members in THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA
by Stephi Wild
After its first year in the West End, The Devil Wears Prada welcomed in new cast members this October with new production photos released today. Vanessa Williams also extended her run in the show. Check out the new photos here! . (more...)
 
Industry Insights
New Musical HUA MULAN Will Receive Industry Reading With Ali Ewoldt and Claire Kwon
by Stephi Wild
Hua Mulan, a new musical by Jason Ma inspired by the legendary 5th century Chinese folk heroine, will have an industry presentation on November 7, in New York City. . (more...)
Wagner Johnson Production Expands Senior Management Team
by Stephi Wild
Wagner Johnson Productions (WJP), led by co-owners and nine-time Tony Award-winning producers Sue Wagner and John Johnson, expands its senior management team with the promotions of Celina Lam and Dylan Glen.. (more...)
Empire Technical Fabrication Voluntarily Recognizes Shop Workers’ Union
by Stephi Wild
Empire Technical Fabrication has voluntarily recognized the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 632 as the collective bargaining representative for shop employees at its Wayne, New Jersey facility.. (more...)
Equity Will go to Court of Appeal Over Spotlight Judgment
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Equity and eight union members have won permission to appeal the recent High Court judgment which found against the union’s case that casting platform Spotlight should be regulated.. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
Cynthia Erivo, Barbra Streisand, & More Nominated For 2026 GRAMMYS - Full List of Nominations
by Josh Sharpe
Barbra Streisand, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, and more have been nominated for 2026 GRAMMYS. See the full list of nominations here! . (more...)
Listen: WICKED: ONE WONDERFUL NIGHT Live Album Now Streaming
by Josh Sharpe
On Thursday, NBC aired Wicked: One Wonderful Night, the concert special celebrating the two-part Wicked movie. Led by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, the thrillyfing event featured performances from both films and now, the live album is available everywhere to stream.  . (more...)
See Broadway's Brightest Stars This Holiday Season at The Shops at Columbus Circle
by Nicole Rosky
Broadway’s magic returns to The Shops at Columbus Circle with the beloved Broadway Under the Stars series. Enjoy captivating performances from today’s top shows and intimate conversations with the stars, moderated by Broadway alum, George Psomas. ​. (more...)
Gospel Legend Yolanda Adams to Make Broadway Debut in HELL’S KITCHEN; Tony-Winner Kecia Lewis Departs In December
by A.A. Cristi
Four-time Grammy Award winner Yolanda Adams will make her Broadway debut in Alicia Keys’ hit musical Hell’s Kitchen, taking over the role of Miss Liza Jane from Tony Award winner Kecia Lewis beginning December 16, 2025 at the Shubert Theatre.. (more...)
Kristin Chenoweth’s Glinda from WICKED Joins Broadway Legends Ornament Collection
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda from Wicked has joined Broadway Cares' Broadway Legends ornament series. The 6” glass Glinda ornament features her iconic blue gown, complete with sparkling crown and wand.. (more...)
THE WIZARD OF OZ AT SPHERE Debuts Soundtrack with Unreleased Judy Garland Track
by Josh Sharpe
The official soundtrack for The Wizard of Oz at Sphere is now available, featuring the original film score that was specifically re-recorded for the experience currently playing at Sphere in Las Vegas. Listen to it now.. (more...)
THE TONIGHT SHOW Sets 'Wicked Week' with Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, & Michelle Yeoh
by Josh Sharpe
Later this month, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is going full Oz ahead of the release of the highly anticipated Wicked: For Good on November 21. The week-long celebration will feature a lineup of the film’s stars and special musical moments.  . (more...)
Review: FATHERLAND, Hampstead Theatre
by Cindy Marcolina
A life coach and his struggling daughter embark on a journey to find their Irish roots. Each of them is running away from something. Joy, who is exceedingly against the idea of leaving for an unplanned trip with her father, is going through a bad breakup; Winston, overly chatty and intrusive, is trying to forget the lawsuit that threatens his so-called career. Nancy Farino’s debut play tries hard to be profound. It looks into how our need for connection is the answer to many of our problems, but – much like its characters – it doesn’t know how to communicate its ideas. Directed by Tessa Walker, Fatherland might as well be a pedestrian radio drama.. (more...)
Sam Ryder Will Lead JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at the London Palladium Next Summer
by Stephi Wild
The creative team of the 2016 production of Jesus Christ Superstar will reunite 10 years on to create a unique staging of their Olivier award-winning, worldwide smash-hit production.  Learn more here!. (more...)
Review: ROMEO A JULIET, Shakespeare's Globe
by Clementine Scott
Romeo a Juliet does not make any of its political points overtly, and this is an occasion where some things are better left unsaid, without cheap gimmicks. With nothing made explicit, the audience comes away reflecting on their own use of language and dialect in their daily life, as well as on how over 500 years later, new eyes on Shakespeare can still make desperately overdone texts feel brand new.. (more...)
Broadway Cares Responds To SNAP Uncertainty With $1.5 Million In Emergency Food Grants
by Stephi Wild
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS announced $1.5 million in emergency grants to support food service organizations nationwide, helping ensure meals and essential nutrition for millions affected by the federal government's uncertainty.. (more...)

Listen: DEATHLESS Recording Featuring Jeremy Jordan and More Out Now
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Deathless: Original Studio Cast Recording has been released in digital and steaming formats. Deathless is a new indie-folk musical with music and lyrics by Zack Zadek.. (more...)

