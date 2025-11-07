Video: Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth Reunite With WICKED Movie Stars for 'For Good' Quartet

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Wicked fans were in for a treat during last night's NBC special when the world witnessed a special witchy reunion. As previously announced, Wicked: One Wonderful Night offered viewers the first opportunity to see Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo perform "For Good," from the new film— but the magic didn't stop there.

In contrast with the rest of the concert, this special performance was filmed at Broadway's Gershwin Theater, featuring songwriter Stephen Schwartz at the piano. Led by Grande and Erivo, the beloved song was reimagined as a quartet when original stars Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth joined the duo onstage. Check out a clip from that performance now, and listen to the full live recording as part of the soundtrack below. The full special is now streaming on Peacock.

Filmed at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Wicked: One Wonderful Night transformed the venue into an Emerald City-inspired set, complete with a 37-piece live orchestra led by the award-winning musical director Stephen Oremus, plus jaw-dropping musical numbers and unforgettable performances. The evening also featured captivating dance numbers inspired by the films and reimagined for this special by Christopher Scott, the acclaimed choreographer of both Wicked and Wicked: For Good.

Wicked: One Wonderful Night debuted world premiere clips from Wicked: For Good, featuring two new original songs, written for the new film by the stage musical’s legendary Grammy and Oscar-winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz. The special gave fans an exclusive opportunity to hear songs from the upcoming film for the first time. This event also features appearances from celebrated “Wicked” and “Wicked: For Good” director Jon M. Chu, Stephen Schwartz, and surprise guests.

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, will hit theaters on November 21. The movie stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.