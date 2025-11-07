THE WIZARD OF OZ AT SPHERE Debuts Soundtrack with Unreleased Judy Garland Track

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The official soundtrack for The Wizard of Oz at Sphere is now available, featuring the original film score that was specifically re-recorded for the experience currently playing at Sphere in Las Vegas. In addition to the newly recorded score, the album also includes an a cappella version of Judy Garland singing “Over the Rainbow,” which has never been heard before. Listen to it below.

The music in The Wizard of Oz at Sphere was created by separating the original vocal stems and re-recording the Academy Award-winning orchestral score to achieve an immersive musical experience. While the music itself was re-recorded for the experience, vocals for The Wizard of Oz at Sphere were untouched. As a result, Judy Garland’s “Over the Rainbow” – widely regarded as one of the best film songs of all time and the 1939 Academy Award winner for Best Original Song, is available for the first time ever as an a cappella recording.

"I am incredibly excited for everyone to hear my mother's a cappella recording of 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow,' which captures her incredible artistry at 16 years old. Since she recorded this song live in front of the orchestra, this is the first time anyone has been able to hear her isolated vocal,” said Lorna Luft. "This a cappella version highlights not only her incredible ability as both a singer and actor, but also how she brilliantly internalized the lyrics of E.Y. Harburg and the music of Harold Arlen. This song meant so much to her that it became her much loved, legendary, signature song.”

To preserve the authenticity of the original score, the music was performed and re-recorded by a more than 80-piece orchestra on the historic scoring stage where it was initially recorded in 1939. The musicians used techniques common in the 1930s – from pizzicato strings to vibrato phrasing – in keeping further with the period-accurate sound, even going as far as to source and play the same ocarina used in the original recording of “If I Only Had a Brain,” after being passed down through generations of musicians.

“’In The Wizard of Oz at Sphere: The Soundtrack,’ we’re able to hear things in the music that have never been heard before,” said Julianne Jordan, Grammy Award-winning music supervisor of The Wizard of Oz at Sphere. “The original recording was captured on just a few microphones, and as a result, much of the nuance was lost. Now, whether listening at home or sitting inside Sphere, audiences can finally hear every single instrument and detail.”

The album also includes two binaural tracks – both for “Cyclone,” and for the “I Am Oz” scene when Dorothy and her friends approach the wizard for the first time. These tracks, which feature spatial characteristics that can be heard via headphones, incorporate the sound design from the in-venue experience and offer a glimpse of what the audio environment feels like at Sphere.

The creative team for “The Wizard of Oz at Sphere: The Soundtrack” includes Grammy Award-nominated music producer/sound designer Paul Freeman (Spies); Grammy Award-winning music supervisor Julianne Jordan (A Star Is Born); Academy Award-nominated composer David Newman (Anastasia); and Academy Award-winning sound engineer Shawn Murphy (Jurassic Park).

The Wizard of Oz at Sphere is a fully immersive experience and has multiple showtimes daily. Inside the main bowl, the original film, shot for a 4:3 movie screen in the 1930s, now fills Sphere’s interior display plane, which wraps up, over, and around the audience. In collaboration with Google and Magnopus, The Wizard of Oz at Sphere utilizes generative AI technologies alongside traditional visual effects to achieve the visuals that fit Sphere’s 16K resolution media plane.

The Wizard of Oz at Sphere marks the first time Sphere has produced a 4D experience of this size and scale. The 4D elements – the twister, butterflies, flying apples, snow, Winged Monkeys, and fire were all engineered to sync with the story unfolding on the screen. Check out photos and videos of the experience here. Tickets are available here.

The original 1939 musical film stars Judy Garland as Dorothy Gale, the young Kansas girl dreaming of a life away from her family farm. What begins in dull black-and-white soon becomes a Technicolor extravaganza as Dorothy and her dog Toto are whisked away to the colorful world of Oz.

“The Wizard of Oz at Sphere: The Soundtrack” Tracklisting:

1. Main Titles (The Wizard of Oz)

2. Trouble in School

3. Over the Rainbow

4. Miss Gulch

5. Leaving Home

6. Crystal Gazing

7. Cyclone

8. Arrival in Munchkinland

9. Munchkinland / Threatening Witch

10. Leaving Munchkinland

11. Good Fairy Vanishes / Follow the Yellow Brick Road / You're Off to See the Wizard / The Cornfield

12. If I Only Had a Brain

13. We're Off to See the Wizard (Duet)

14. The Apple Orchard, Pt. 1

15. The Apple Orchard, Pt. 2

16. If I Only Had a Heart

17. Witch on Roof

18. Lament / We're Off to See the Wizard (Trio)

19. Into the Forest of Wild Beasts

20. If I Only Had the Nerve / We're Off to See the Wizard (Quartet) / Poppies / The Spell

21. Optimistic Voices

22. The City Gates Open

23. The Merry Old Land of Oz

24. At the Gates of Emerald City

25. Magic Smoke Chords

26. The Haunted Forest / The Jitterbug's Attack, Pt. 1

27. The Jitterbug's Attack, Pt. 2

28. The Witch's Castle, Pt. 1

29. Toto's Escape

30. The Witch's Castle, Pt. 2

31. Toto Brings News

32. March of the Winkies

33. Dorothy's Rescue

34. On the Castle Wall

35. March of the Winkies (Reprise)

36. The Wizard's Exposé / Emerald City Graduation / Fill-In Awards

37. Fill-In Awards / Balloon Ascension

38. I Hereby Decree / Glinda Returns

39. Delirious Escape / Delirious Escape Continued / End Title / End Cast

40. Over the Rainbow (A Cappella Version)

41. Cyclone (Binaural Version)

42. I Am Oz (Binaural Version)