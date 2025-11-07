Video: Sarah Snook Recalls Keanu Reeves Presenting Her Tony Award

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







On Thursday, Tony Award winner Sarah Snook visited The Tonight Show to discuss her new Peacock show, All Her Fault. During her appearance, she spoke about receiving the Tony for her acclaimed performance in The Picture of Dorian Gray, including her surprise when finding actor Keanu Reeves to be the person handing her the award.

"I wouldn't usually associate Keanu Reeves with the theater, so when I was stepping up, I'm like, 'Am I in a fever dream?'", the actress recalled. During the 2025 ceremony, Reeves and Alex Winter presented the Succession star with the award for Best Actress ahead of their own Broadway run in Waiting for Godot.

On The Tonight Show, Snook also told Jimmy Fallon about some of the gifts she received during The Picture of Dorian Gray, including those from country music icon Dolly Parton, of whom Snook is a big fan. "Shane from PR was trying to get [Parton] to come to the show because she was doing her musical soon and thought maybe she might be in town," Snook shared. "She didn't come to the show but... she sent all this makeup and jeans and a bottle of wine." Watch the full interview, where Snook and Fallon talk about being honored with portraits at the iconic Sardi's.

About Sarah Snook

Earlier this year, Snook won a Tony Award for her acclaimed performance in the one-person production of The Picture of Dorian Gray. She previously won an Oliver Award for the West End Production. On screen, she was most recently seen on the final season of the HBO award-winning series “Succession.”

For her portrayal of Shiv Roy over the past four seasons she has received a Primetime Emmy Award, two Golden Globe Awards and a Critics Choice Award and been nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Screen Actors Guild Award. The series has received critical acclaim and, among its many accolades, won Best Drama Series at the 2020 and 2022 Golden Globes and the Critics’ Choice TV Awards, and won Outstanding Drama Series at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards.

A trained actress, Sarah established herself in the world of theatre through her performances in King Lear with the State Theatre Company of South Australia; three productions for the Griffin Theatre Company including Crestfall, and S27; alongside Ralph Fiennes in The Master Builder at London’s iconic Old Vic Theatre; and most recently, in Saint Joan for the Sydney Theatre Company, for which she won Best Female Actor in a Play at Australia’s 2019 Helpmann Awards.