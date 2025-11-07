Listen: DEATHLESS Recording Featuring Jeremy Jordan and More Out Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Deathless: Original Studio Cast Recording has been released in digital and steaming formats. Deathless is a new indie-folk musical with music and lyrics by Zack Zadek. Get a first listen to the recording here.

Joe’s Pub will celebrate the album with a special release concert on Thursday, November 13 at 9:30 PM. In addition to the show’s creator Zack Zadek, the evening will feature performances by vocalists heard on the album, including Kevin Atwater (acclaimed singer/songwriter), Sara Kays (“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”), and Nicolette Robinson (Waitress), in addition to guest artists Kathryn Gallagher (Grammy winner, Tony nominee, Jagged Little Pill), Jordan Fisher (Sweeney Todd, Hadestown), Morgan Dudley (Hadestown, The Prom), Jane Bruce (Jagged Little Pill, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and Yazmin DeJesus. The concert will include songs from Deathless, in addition to a few never-before-heard sneak peeks from Zadek’s upcoming projects.

The Deathless studio cast includes performances from Kevin Atwater, two-time Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan, Sara Kays, Maia Reficco, and Nicolette Robinson.

In a world where the cure for aging and natural death has been released in America, Hayley Serling and her family take a road trip across the country to Niagara Falls to process the loss of her mother, and decide whether or not to live forever without her. A unique hybrid that features recording artists alongside actors, Deathless is a moving and intimate indie folk musical.