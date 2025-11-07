Listen: WICKED: ONE WONDERFUL NIGHT Live Album Now Streaming

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

On Thursday, NBC aired Wicked: One Wonderful Night, the concert special celebrating the two-part Wicked movie. Led by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, the thrillyfing event featured performances from both films and now, the live album is available everywhere to stream.

The concert and accompanying soundtrack include several fan-favorite songs from Wicked, including "The Wizard and I," "What Is This Feeling?," "Defying Gravity," "Thank Goodness,' and more. It also features a special rendition of "No Good," with the two lead stars of the fims, along with Wicked alums Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth. The full special is now streaming on Peacock. Listen to the album below

Wicked: One Wonderful Night (Live) Track List

1. Overture / No One Mourns the Wicked (Live from the Dolby Theatre) – Ariana Grande

2. The Wizard And I (Live from the Dolby Theatre) – Cynthia Erivo ft. Jeff Goldblum

3. What Is This Feeling? / Dear Old Shiz (Live from the Dolby Theatre) – Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

4. Popular (Live from the Dolby Theatre) – Ariana Grande ft. Remington Glass

5. I’m Not That Girl (Live from the Dolby Theatre) – Cynthia Erivo

6. Dancing Through Life (Live from the Dolby Theatre) – Bowen Yang, Ethan Slater & Marissa Bode

7. Thank Goodness (Live from the Dolby Theatre) – Ariana Grande

8. Defying Gravity (Live from the Dolby Theatre) – Cynthia Erivo

9. Get Happy / Happy Days Are Here Again (Live from the Dolby Theatre) – Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

10. For Good (Live from the Gershwin Theatre) – Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Idina Menzel & Kristin Chenoweth

Filmed at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Wicked: One Wonderful Night transformed the venue into an Emerald City-inspired set, complete with a 37-piece live orchestra led by the award-winning musical director Stephen Oremus, plus jaw-dropping musical numbers and unforgettable performances. The evening also featured captivating dance numbers inspired by the films and reimagined for this special by Christopher Scott, the acclaimed choreographer of both Wicked and Wicked: For Good.

Wicked: One Wonderful Night debuted world premiere clips from Wicked: For Good, featuring two new original songs, written for the new film by the stage musical’s legendary Grammy and Oscar-winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz. The special gave fans an exclusive opportunity to hear songs from the upcoming film for the first time. This event also features appearances from celebrated “Wicked” and “Wicked: For Good” director Jon M. Chu, Stephen Schwartz, and surprise guests.

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, will hit theaters on November 21. The movie stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.

Photo Credit: NBC