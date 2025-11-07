Gospel Legend Yolanda Adams to Make Broadway Debut in HELL’S KITCHEN; Tony-Winner Kecia Lewis Departs In December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grammy-winning gospel icon Yolanda Adams is heading to Broadway. The four-time Grammy Award winner will step into the role of Miss Liza Jane in Hell’s Kitchen, the Alicia Keys–inspired musical now playing at the Shubert Theatre.

Adams begins performances November 21, sharing the role with Tony and Grammy Award winner Kecia Lewis before taking over full time on December 16. Lewis, who originated the part and swept nearly every major theatre award for it, including the Tony, Grammy, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards, will play her final performance December 13.

“I’ve dreamed of performing on Broadway,” Adams said in a statement. “Miss Liza Jane reminds me of a mentor who blessed my life immensely. This show feels like home—the joy, the pain, the beauty, the tough love—it’s everything that makes us human.”

Adams, one of gospel music’s most celebrated voices, has earned four Grammy Awards, seven NAACP Image Awards, and a long list of industry honors across her 15 albums.

Alicia Keys, who wrote the show’s score, called Adams’s arrival “a gift.” “Her voice and presence bring power, light, and heart,” Keys said. “She embodies the soul of Hell’s Kitchen.”

The musical, featuring a book by Kristoffer Diaz, direction by Michael Greif, and choreography by Camille A. Brown, reimagines Keys’s songs and life experiences through the story of Ali, a fiery 17-year-old growing up in Manhattan Plaza. The show won the 2025 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album and continues to draw packed houses at the Shubert Theatre.