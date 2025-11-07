MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, GYPSY & More Nominated for Best Musical Theatre Album at 2026 GRAMMYS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The nominations for the 2026 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album are here! The cast albums for Buena Vista Social Club, Death Becomes Her, Gypsy, Just in Time, and Maybe Happy Ending have all been nominated for Best Musical Theatre Album at the 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

The 2026 GRAMMYS recognize recordings released from August 31, 2024 to August 30, 2025. The 68th Grammy Awards will air on February 1, 2026 on CBS.

This marks the fourth consecutive year that only Broadway cast recordings have been nominated in the category, shutting out West End and Off-Broadway recordings.

The 2026 Awards are the first GRAMMYs following a change from the Recording Academy that increases the number of recognized Principal Vocalists from four to six. The award will now go to up to six principal vocalists and the album producers of 50% or more of the playing time of the album. The lyricists and composers of 50% or more of the score of a new recording are eligible, as long as their work has not been nominated in this category before.

According to the Academy, the category "is for recordings of the score of a musical theater work created to support an underlying dramatic intention or theme. This award honors excellence in the performance(s) in and production of musical theater recordings. Elements of the corresponding stage production should not be considered in evaluating the recording."

Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees

"Buena Vista Social Club"

Marco Paguia, Dean Sharenow & David Yazbek, producers (Original Broadway Cast)

"Death Becomes Her"

Taurean Everett, Megan Hilty, Josh Lamon, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard & Michelle Williams, principal vocalists; Noel Carey, Sean Patrick Flahaven, Julia Mattison & Scott M. Riesett, producers; Noel Carey & Julia Mattison, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

"Gypsy"

Danny Burstein, Kevin Csolak, Audra McDonald, Jordan Tyson & Joy Woods, principal vocalists; David Caddick, Andy Einhorn, David Lai & George C. Wolfe, producers (Jule Styne, composer; Stephen Sondheim, lyricist) (2024 Broadway Cast)

"Just in Time"

Emily Bergl, Jonathan Groff, Erika Henningsen, Gracie Lawrence & Michele Pawk, principal vocalists; Derik Lee, Andrew Resnick & Bill Sherman, producers (Bobby Darin, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

"Maybe Happy Ending"

Marcus Choi, Darren Criss, Dez Duron & Helen J Shen, principal vocalists; Deborah Abramson, Will Aronson, Ian Kagey & Hue Park, producers; Hue Park, lyricist; Will Aronson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)