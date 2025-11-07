Photos: Kristin Chenoweth in THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You can now get a first look at photos of The Queen of Versailles on Broadway starring Tony and Emmy Award Winner Kristin Chenoweth. The new musical opens November 9 at the St. James Theatre.

The Queen of Versailles on Broadway stars Tony and Emmy Winner Kristin Chenoweth and Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham. Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden with music and lyrics by Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Olivier Award nominee Lindsey Ferrentino, The Queen of Versailles will begin performances on Wednesday, October 8, with an opening night set for Sunday, November 9.

The Quee of Versailles is based on Lauren Greenfield’s award-winning 2012 documentary film and the life stories of Jackie and David Siegel. From computer engineer to Mrs. Florida to billionairess, Jackie Siegel sees herself as the embodiment of the American Dream. Now, as the wife of David "The Timeshare King" Siegel and mother of their eight children, they invite us to behold their most grandiose venture yet: they're building the largest private home in America in Orlando, Florida – a $100 million house big enough for her dreams and inspired by the Palace of Versailles. But with the Great Recession of 2008 looming, Jackie and David's dreams begin to crumble, along with their lavish lifestyle. The Queen of Versailles explores the true cost of fame and fortune, and one family’s pursuit of the American Dream – at any cost.

Photo credit: Julieta Cervantes



