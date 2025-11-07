Kristin Chenoweth’s Glinda from WICKED Joins Broadway Legends Ornament Collection

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda from Wicked has joined Broadway Cares' Broadway Legends ornament series. The collectible ornament goes on sale today. Handcrafted to capture the bubbly brilliance of Broadway’s good witch, the 6” glass Glinda ornament features her iconic blue gown, complete with sparkling crown and wand.

Chenoweth’s Glinda is the 16th addition to a cast of notable Broadway legends featured in the collection including Julie Andrews, Betty Buckley, Carol Burnett, Carol Channing, Glenn Close, Harvey Fierstein, Angela Lansbury, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Liza Minnelli, Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Chita Rivera, Barbra Streisand and Gwen Verdon.

The limited edition ornament was designed by acclaimed holiday artist Christopher Radko, now known as The Ornament King. Order exclusively at broadwaycares.org/glinda.

About Kristin Chenoweth

Chenoweth is a Tony Award and Emmy Award-winning actor, singer and New York Times bestselling author who earned everlasting “Popular”-ity creating the role of Glinda in Wicked. She made her Broadway debut in Steel Pier in 1997 and earned celebrity status (and her Tony) for her portrayal of Sally in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. She’s currently starring in Broadway’s The Queen of Versailles, now in previews.

Wicked, which features music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, has defied gravity and enchanted audiences around the world with its heartfelt story of friendship, courage and finding goodness in unexpected places. Shining as brightly as Glinda’s own bubble, Wicked has become one of Broadway’s most beloved and longest-running shows. The story continues on the big screen as Wicked: For Good - the dazzling second installment of the two-part film adaptation - lands in theaters later this month.