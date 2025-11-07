THE TONIGHT SHOW Sets 'Wicked Week' with Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, & Michelle Yeoh

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rejoicify! Later this month, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is going full Oz ahead of the release of the highly anticipated Wicked: For Good on November 21. The week-long celebration will feature a lineup of the film’s stars and special musical moments. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock.

The week kicks off Sunday, Nov. 16, with a special post-Sunday Night Football edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The episode, which will feature guests Rosalía and DJ Khaled, will debut a brand-new “Wicked Beat Bit,” a follow-up to last year’s viral sensation, featuring cast members from the film. The original musical segment garnered over 228M views and 20M interactions across all digital platforms, making it one of the most-watched “Tonight Show” segments of 2024.

Ahead of Wicked week on The Tonight Show, fans can now stream the musical event “Wicked: One Wonderful Night,” presented by NBC and Universal Pictures, on Peacock. The one-time-only, two-hour special features performances from the cast, interviews, behind-the-scenes moments, exclusive surprises and sneak peeks.

Emmy nominee Jonathan Bailey recently appeared Nov. 3 on “The Tonight Show” to promote his role as Fiyero in “Wicked: For Good.” He also announced he was crowned 2025 People’s Sexiest Man Alive. Watch the segment here.

Guest Lineup:

Monday, Nov. 17 – Three-time Academy Award® nominee Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba)

Tuesday, Nov. 18 – Academy Award® nominee Ariana Grande (Glinda) makes her 12th appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Wednesday, Nov. 19 – Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh (Madame Morrible)

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard. Get tickets to see Wicked: For Good in theaters and check out first reactions for the new movie here.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

Wicked: For Good is based on Act Two of the musical stage play with music and lyrics by composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire.

Photo Credit: Giles Keyte/Universal