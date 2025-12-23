Twelve Days of Christmas: Namir Smallwood

The holidays are upon us and BroadwayWorld is continuing our favorite annual tradition of celebrating the holiday season with a Twelve Days of Christmas countdown. This year we are featuring some of our favorite members of the 2025 Broadway scene to share their most cherished holiday songs, films, and performances. This year's countdown is sponsored by The Artist, streaming now on the Network.

In the twilight of the Gilded Age an eccentric, failing tycoon (Mandy Patinkin) and his brilliant wife (Janet McTeer) host an ensemble of the era's biggest celebrities including Thomas Edison, Edgar Degas and Evelyn Nesbit. The gathering soon turns deadly. The Artist also stars Danny Huston, Patti LuPone, Hank Azaria, Clark Gregg, Zachary Quinto and more. Check out the series the New York Times calls "....Operatic in its passions and power plays."

It's a very merry Christmas for Namir Smallwood, who after five years away, returns to Broadway this season! Smallwood is currently starring opposite Carrie Coon in Bug, which opens January 8 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. He took a break from rehearsals to tell us all about one of his favorite holiday movie traditions...

"In my house we watch The Family Stone every year. That's a really good holiday movie," he told BroadwayWorld. "It's just so funny and just like, 'Wow this actually happens in a family and everybody's okay with it, okay!' But it's a great film, great holiday film."

Namir Smallwood joined the Steppenwolf Theatre Company ensemble in 2017. Steppenwolf: You Will Get Sick, The Book of Grace, The Seagull, Bug, True West, BLKS, Monster, Man In Love, The Hot L Baltimore, Last Night and the Night Before. Broadway: Pass Over. Off-Broadway: Pipeline, Pass Over (Lincoln Center). Chicago: Primary Trust (Goodman); Charm (Northlight Theatre); The Grapes of Wrath (The Gift Theatre); East Texas Hot Links (Writers Theatre). Regional: Marin Theatre Company, Pillsbury House Theatre, Ten Thousand Things, Guthrie Theater. International: True West (Galway International Arts Festival). Television: “Chicago Fire,” “Betrayal,” “Elementary,” “American Rust” (Showtime/FreeVee); “Power Book IV: Force” (STARZ). Film: Rounding, About Time, Bailey’s Blues.