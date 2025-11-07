Video: Rob Lake, Kermit and More at ROB LAKE MAGIC on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last night, Rob Lake MAGIC with Special Guests The Muppets celebrated its Gala performance at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City! Hear from Rob Lake, Kermit and more on the red carpet.

Rob Lake shared, "It is a dream on top of a dream. I have always wanted to be on Broadway," while Kermit shared, “It is everything I wanted it to be and so much more. Being a part of this show with Rob Lake Magic on Broadway is a great way for us to experience the excitement of Broadawy firsthand."

The 12-week limited holiday engagement will run through Sunday, January 18, 2026. Joining Muppets Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy in making a special guest appearance in Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets on Broadway are The Great Gonzo, Fozzie Bear, Animal, and Rowlf the Dog. The cast includes illusion assistants Jesse Forcha, Noah Mason, Jennifer Orf, Natalie Vatalaro, and Alli Zajac; and swing illusion assistants Diana Lizette Garcia and Elijah Gragg.