Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 19, 2025- CURSED CHILD Grosses Get A Boost from Tom Felton and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 19, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, Broadway fans! It’s another exciting day in the theatre world, and we’ve got you covered with all the buzz you might have missed. Tom Felton made his Broadway debut as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, complete with red carpet excitement. Daniel Radcliffe gave fans a sneak peek at his Broadway return in Every Brilliant Thing, while Jane Krakowski stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers to talk all things Oh, Mary! New photos debuted from opening nights and theater galas, and Broadway gross numbers are in for the week. On the industry side, The American Theatre Wing earned an Anthem Award, Jessica Stone was named Artistic Director at La Jolla Playhouse, and Syracuse Stage received the Lucille Lortel Foundation Indigenous Theatermaker Award. Plus, reviews are rolling in for Wicked: For Good starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Dive into these stories (and plenty more!) to get your theatrical fix for the day!
But first...
|This Week's Call Sheet
Thursday, November 20
Marjorie Prime begins previews on Broadway
|The Front Page
|
Video: On the Red Carpet for Tom Felton in HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Broadway audiences can now see Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy in the Year 7 company of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, now playing at the Lyric Theatre. See footage from the red carpet opening here!
|
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/16/25 - Tom Felton Joins HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 11/16/2025.
|
Video: Mason Alexander Park Talks THE PANSY CRAZE at Audible Theater and More
Mason Alexander Park's Audible Theater show, THE PANSY CRAZE, is returning for three new live shows. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge sat down with Mason Alexander Park to discuss their upcoming performances and recent theatre experiences.
|Must Watch
| Video: Daniel Radcliffe Previews Broadway Return in EVERY BRILLIANT THING
by Josh Sharpe
Daniel Radcliffe, who was most recently seen in his Tony Award-winning role in Merrily We Roll Along, is making his return to Broadway next year in the solo show Every Brilliant Thing. Watch him preview the show during a visit to Good Morning America.. (more...)
| Video: Jane Krakowski Recalls Seeing OH, MARY! for the First Time
by Josh Sharpe
Jane Krakowski, currently back on the boards as the title role in Cole Escola's Oh, Mary! on Broadway, stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday to discuss the show, of which she's been a big fan since its early days. Watch the interview now.. (more...)
| Video: Tom Hanks, Kelli O'Hara, & Kenny Leon Talk THIS WORLD OF TOMORROW on CBS MORNINGS
by Josh Sharpe
Tom Hanks is back on stage in This World of Tomorrow, now running at The Shed. The Oscar-winner, along with co-star Kelli O'Hara and director Kenny Leon, spoke to CBS Mornings about the show, which he also co-wrote. Check out the interviews now.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
| Photos: The Cast of MEET THE CARTOZIANS Celebrates Opening Night
by Jennifer Broski
Meet the Cartozians officially opened last night, November 17, at the Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from opening night here.. (more...)
| Photos: Christopher Sieber, Andrew Durand and More at CSC 2025 Gala
by Jennifer Broski
CSC’s 2025 Gala was held at City Winery. The evening raised funds for Classic Stage's mission of creating thought-provoking theater. See photos of Christopher Sieber, Andrew Durand and many more on the red carpet!. (more...)
| Photos: A SCINTILLATING SHAW PARTY Celebrates PYGMALION
by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Gingold Theatrical Group and The American Irish Historical Society recently hosted A Scintillating Shaw Party celebrating GTG's acclaimed all-female production of Shaw's Pygmalion. Check out photos here!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
|Review Roundups
|Around the Broadway World
DRAG RACE Winner Onya Nurve Exits KINKY BOOTS National Tour
by Michael Major
RuPaul's Drag Race winner Onya Nurve, aka Justin Woody, has exited the upcoming national tour of Kinky Boots. While no specific reason was given, the production revealed that Omari Collins ('Scarlett D. Von'Du') will be taking over the role of Lola.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
|
