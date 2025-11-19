 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 19, 2025- CURSED CHILD Grosses Get A Boost from Tom Felton and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 19, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Nov. 19, 2025
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 19, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, Broadway fans! It’s another exciting day in the theatre world, and we’ve got you covered with all the buzz you might have missed. Tom Felton made his Broadway debut as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, complete with red carpet excitement. Daniel Radcliffe gave fans a sneak peek at his Broadway return in Every Brilliant Thing, while Jane Krakowski stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers to talk all things Oh, Mary! New photos debuted from opening nights and theater galas, and Broadway gross numbers are in for the week. On the industry side, The American Theatre Wing earned an Anthem Award, Jessica Stone was named Artistic Director at La Jolla Playhouse, and Syracuse Stage received the Lucille Lortel Foundation Indigenous Theatermaker Award. Plus, reviews are rolling in for Wicked: For Good starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Dive into these stories (and plenty more!) to get your theatrical fix for the day!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Thursday, November 20
Marjorie Prime begins previews on Broadway 

 
The Front Page
Video: On the Red Carpet for Tom Felton in HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Broadway audiences can now see Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy in the Year 7 company of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, now playing at the Lyric Theatre. See footage from the red carpet opening here!
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/16/25 - Tom Felton Joins HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 11/16/2025.
Video: Mason Alexander Park Talks THE PANSY CRAZE at Audible Theater and More

Mason Alexander Park's Audible Theater show, THE PANSY CRAZE, is returning for three new live shows. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge sat down with Mason Alexander Park to discuss their upcoming performances and recent theatre experiences. 

Must Watch
by Josh Sharpe
Daniel Radcliffe, who was most recently seen in his Tony Award-winning role in Merrily We Roll Along, is making his return to Broadway next year in the solo show Every Brilliant Thing. Watch him preview the show during a visit to Good Morning America.. (more...)
by Josh Sharpe
Jane Krakowski, currently back on the boards as the title role in Cole Escola's Oh, Mary! on Broadway, stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday to discuss the show, of which she's been a big fan since its early days. Watch the interview now.. (more...)
by Josh Sharpe
Tom Hanks is back on stage in This World of Tomorrow, now running at The Shed. The Oscar-winner, along with co-star Kelli O'Hara and director Kenny Leon, spoke to CBS Mornings about the show, which he also co-wrote. Check out the interviews now.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
by Jennifer Broski
Meet the Cartozians officially opened last night, November 17, at the Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from opening night here.. (more...)
by Jennifer Broski
CSC’s 2025 Gala was held at City Winery. The evening raised funds for Classic Stage's mission of creating thought-provoking theater. See photos of Christopher Sieber, Andrew Durand and many more on the red carpet!. (more...)
by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Gingold Theatrical Group and The American Irish Historical Society recently hosted A Scintillating Shaw Party celebrating GTG's acclaimed all-female production of Shaw's Pygmalion. Check out photos here!. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
The American Theatre Wing Named Anthem Award Winner
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The American Theatre Wing has been named a Silver Winner for Education or Literacy Program or Platform in Education, Art & Culture in the 5th Annual Anthem Awards for the American Theatre Wing’s “Master Class” Series.. (more...)
Maria Bilbao, Rema Webb and More to Star in EVERY WEDNESDAY NIGHT Industry Reading
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Abingdon Theatre Company has revealed the cast of an invitation-only reading presentation of the new musical Every Wednesday Night in association with Executive Producer Rashad V. Chambers.. (more...)
Syracuse Stage Named 2025 Lucille Lortel Foundation Indigenous Theatermaker Award Recipient
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Dramatists Guild Foundation has named Syracuse Stage as the 2025 recipient of the Lucille Lortel Foundation Indigenous Theatermaker Award for their work to showcase the importance of Indigenous storytelling.. (more...)
La Jolla Playhouse Namees Jessica Stone as New Artistic Director
by Chloe Rabinowitz
La Jolla Playhouse has appointed two-time Tony Award-nominated director Jessica Stone (Kimberly Akimbo, Water for Elephants) as the Playhouse’s new Artistic Director.. (more...)  
Review Roundups
Review Roundup: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Return in WICKED: FOR GOOD
by Josh Sharpe
We are about to be changed for good! The conclusion of the Wicked film adaptation is only a few clock ticks away, releasing in theaters this Friday. Find out what critics think of the highly anticipated movie!. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
McKenzie Kurtz to Return to HEATHERS THE MUSICAL; Jackera Davis to Join the Cast
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Heathers The Musical has revealed cast updates for the production, which has been extended for the third time Off-Broadway. McKenzie Kurtz returns to the cast as Heather Chandler.. (more...)

DRAG RACE Winner Onya Nurve Exits KINKY BOOTS National Tour
by Michael Major
RuPaul's Drag Race winner Onya Nurve, aka Justin Woody, has exited the upcoming national tour of Kinky Boots. While no specific reason was given, the production revealed that Omari Collins ('Scarlett D. Von'Du') will be taking over the role of Lola.. (more...)

Jinkx Monsoon Will Return to OH, MARY! on Broadway in January
by Stephi Wild
Jinkx Monsoon will return to the title role of ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ in Oh, Mary! on Broadway beginning Thursday, January 8, 2026. Monsoon returns to the historic Lyceum Theatre for 30 performances only.. (more...)
Sadie Sink and Noah Jupe Will Make West End Debuts in ROMEO & JULIET in 2026
by Stephi Wild
Sadie Sink and Noah Jupe will star in Romeo & Juliet at the Harold Pinter Theatre next year, both making their West End debuts. Learn more about the upcoming production here!. (more...)
OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Broadway Extends for a Fifth Time
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Operation Mincemeat's Broadway run has been extended again by ten weeks. The production now plays at the Golden Theatre. This is the fifth extension for the musical - and the second within a month.. (more...)
Review: PRECIPICE, New Diorama
by Clementine Scott
What do we do when the world is falling apart around us? We sing. Cloying though that sentiment may be, in the hands of the team of five devisers behind Precipice, it’s anything but.. (more...)
UK Government to Ban Ticket Resale Above Face Value
by Joshua Wright
The UK government will ban ticket resales above face value in a move to curb touting. The policy, reported by the BBC, follows calls from artists and industry groups to protect fans from inflated prices.. (more...)
Josh Groban Sets 'Gems' World Tour for 2026 with Stops in London, Paris, Dublin & More
by Josh Sharpe
Tony, EMMY, and five-time GRAMMY Award-nominated performer Josh Groban has announced his first world tour in 10 years, with Taipei, Singapore, Jakarta, Manila, Tokyo, Auckland, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, and more.. (more...)
Karan Brar, Brandon Flynn and More to Star in DATA New York Stage Premiere
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Matthew Libby’s play DATA will make its New York stage premiere, directed by Tyne Rafaeli, and starring Karan Brar, reprising his role from the Arena Stage production.. (more...)
BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB on Broadway Releases New Block of Tickets
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A new block of tickets for Buena Vista Social Club is now on sale for performances at Broadway’s Schoenfeld Theatre. Buena Vista Social Club won 5 Tony Awards. . (more...)
Review: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY at Ahmanson Theatre
by Harker Jones
Chris Fisher’s illusions are the ace in the hole for this production. It’s astonishing what can be done live on stage these days, but the effects in PARANORMAL ACTIVITY will blow your mind.. (more...)
Happy Birthday To...
 

Allison Janney

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"I've got lots of dreams
And my dreams will take me far
Very far, a cover is not the whole book"

- Promises, Promises

