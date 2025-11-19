Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 19, 2025- CURSED CHILD Grosses Get A Boost from Tom Felton and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 19, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, Broadway fans! It’s another exciting day in the theatre world, and we’ve got you covered with all the buzz you might have missed. Tom Felton made his Broadway debut as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, complete with red carpet excitement. Daniel Radcliffe gave fans a sneak peek at his Broadway return in Every Brilliant Thing, while Jane Krakowski stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers to talk all things Oh, Mary! New photos debuted from opening nights and theater galas, and Broadway gross numbers are in for the week. On the industry side, The American Theatre Wing earned an Anthem Award, Jessica Stone was named Artistic Director at La Jolla Playhouse, and Syracuse Stage received the Lucille Lortel Foundation Indigenous Theatermaker Award. Plus, reviews are rolling in for Wicked: For Good starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Dive into these stories (and plenty more!) to get your theatrical fix for the day!