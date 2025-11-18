Jinkx Monsoon Will Return to OH, MARY! on Broadway in January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Monsoon Season will return to the Lyceum Theatre on Broadway this January. Broadway Leading Lady Jinkx Monsoon will return to the title role of ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ in Oh, Mary! on Broadway beginning Thursday, January 8, 2026. Monsoon returns to the historic Lyceum Theatre for 30 performances only through February 1, 2026.

“I was plotting my return before my first run was half through,” said Monsoon of her return engagement. “Normally I like more of a break before an encore, but this is one of those shows you can’t wait to come back to. Like the loving and familiar casts I had in my previous endeavors, this show is also the passion project and combined genius of some really great friends. Mary is a role that will live on in our theater world. I have already met young, aspiring actors who call Mary their “Dream Role” someday. There’s no chance I’m not coming back to this show as many times as makes sense!”

As previously announced, Tony, Olivier, and Critics’ Choice Award–winning actress Jane Krakowski will play her final performance January 4, 2026. The role of ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ will be played by Hannah Solow on January 6 and 7, 2026. Monsoon originally joined the acclaimed Broadway company in August 2025 for an eight-week engagement. Check out photos from her original run here.

Monsoon will be joined by Grammy and Emmy Award nominee Cheyenne Jackson as ‘Mary’s Teacher’ and Tony Award nominee John-Andrew Morrison as ‘Mary’s Husband.’ Extending their current engagements in the show, Jackson will play performances through January 25, 2026, and Morrison will play performances through February 1, 2026. Additionally, current cast member Jenn Harris and original cast member Tony Macht will extend their engagements with the show through February 1, 2026.

Written by 2025 Tony Award winner Cole Escola and directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record twelve times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment.