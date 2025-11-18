Sadie Sink and Noah Jupe Will Make West End Debuts in ROMEO & JULIET in 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sadie Sink and Noah Jupe will star in Romeo & Juliet at the Harold Pinter Theatre next year, both making their West End debuts. Directed by Robert Icke, performances will begin on Monday 16 March 2026 and play a strictly limited 12-week season until Saturday 6 June 2026. A press night has been scheduled for Tuesday 31 March 2026.

Pre-sale opens today (Tuesday 18 November) and tickets go on General Sale 10am tomorrow Wednesday 19 November via romeojulietplay.com.

Sadie Sink is best known for her breakout role as Max Mayfield in Netflix's global hit Stranger Things. She earned a Critic's Choice nomination for her role in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale, and next year joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. She began her career on Broadway in Annie, and earlier this year earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Play for her role in John Proctor Is the Villain. On making her West End debut in Romeo & Juliet Sadie said:



“I was a Broadway kid, so I've always dreamed about doing a show in the West End. To get to do that in one of Shakespeares's most famous plays under Rob's direction with Noah will be such an exciting challenge. London theatre has this incredible energy, and I can't wait to be a part of it.”



Noah Jupe is a rising force in film and television, best known for his critically acclaimed performances in A Quiet Place, Honey Boy and Ford v Ferrari. He will soon be seen on screen as Hamlet in Hamnet, in &Sons and The Carpenter's Son. On making his stage debut in Romeo & Juliet Noah said:

“Theatre is something I've always been intrigued by. It seems like such a challenging and rewarding experience for an actor. So I was very excited to hear about this project. The combination of Romeo, Rob and Sadie is an opportunity you simply cannot turn down.”

Robert Icke is an award-winning theatre director and writer, known for his bold reinterpretations of classic texts. Icke's work, including Oresteia, 1984 and Hamlet, has been widely praised. His Olivier-award winning production of Oedipus starring Mark Strong and Lesley Manville is currently playing on Broadway. Robert commented:

“This is one of the plays I've returned to again and again, and the opportunity to tackle it in London with two wonderful young actors is hugely exciting. It's an explosive play, filled with heat and life, which confronts us with the fragility of our lives are and the momentousness of every last second. I can't wait to get started.”

Joining Icke on the creative team are set and Costume Designer Hildegard Bechtler (After the Dance – Olivier Award), lighting designer Jon Clark (The Lehman Trilogy – Tony Award), sound designer Tom Gibbons (People, Places & Things – Olivier Award), and video designer Ash J. Woodward (Dear England).

Further casting and creative team is to be announced.

Romeo & Juliet is produced by Empire Street Productions, who most recently produced A Complicated Woman starring Self Esteem at the Duke of York's Theatre; Elektra starring Brie Larson and Stockard Channing at The Duke of York's Theatre and Theatre Royal Brighton; Slave Play at The Noël Coward Theatre starring Kit Harrington and Olivia Washington; the widely acclaimed Olivier and Tony award winning Prima Facie starring Jodie Comer at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London and John Golden Theatre in New York which is also set to tour the UK in early 2026; as well as The Pillowman at the Duke of York's starring Lily Allen and Steve Pemberton. Empire Street Productions new conversation series Live from Soho, presented by James Bierman, takes place on the first Wednesday of every month at the Underbelly Boulevard. First guests have been Rebecca Lucy Taylor aka Self Esteem and Marianne Elliott, with Robert Icke set to appear in conversation with James on 9 December.

Empire Street Productions have teamed up with ATG Entertainment Creative Learning, and the Harold Pinter Theatre on Romeo & Juliet: The Star-Crossed Projects. This specially designed schools programme will give Key Stage 3 and 4 students the chance to experience Shakespeare's greatest love story and respond creatively. R&J: Star-Crossed Words offers students the chance to see a performance and participate in a playwriting workshop, with the opportunity for selected pieces to be performed on the Harold Pinter stage. R&J: Star-Crossed Deeds allows students to engage in hands-on Shakespeare workshops and perform monologues or scenes live on stage. Both programmes are targeted at schools with limited access to live theatre, with tickets and workshops priced at £15 per student, culminating in sharings on stage at the Pinter Theatre on 4th and 5th June 2026.