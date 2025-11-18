Karan Brar, Brandon Flynn and More to Star in DATA New York Stage Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Matthew Libby’s play DATA will make its New York stage premiere, directed by Tyne Rafaeli (Weather Girl, Becoming Eve) starring Karan Brar (“Jessie”) reprising his role from the Arena Stage production, as Maneesh, as well as Brandon Flynn (“13 Reasons Why”) as Jonah, Sophia Lillis (It) as Riley, and Justin H. Min (“The Umbrella Academy”) as Alex.

Matthew Libby’s suspenseful new play DATA pulls back the curtain on Silicon Valley's darkest ambitions. When a brilliant young programmer learns his own algorithm is the key to a massive AI surveillance project, he’s forced to challenge the tech world he once dreamt of joining. Confronting today's most controversial headlines, this subversive thriller follows the terrifying choices at our fingertips—and the high cost of disrupting a system that tracks your every move.

The strictly limited 11-week Off-Broadway engagement will begin Friday, January 9, 2026 ahead of an opening on Sunday, January 25, 2026 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

Previously, DATA received a digital production presented by the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta in 2021. The production was originally slated for the mainstage but pivoted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Washington DC’s Arena Stage later produced the play in 2024. Read BroadwayWorld's review of DATA at Arena Stage HERE.