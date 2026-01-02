Choreographer Doug Varone Discusses Decision to Cancel Kennedy Center Performances

NPR's A Martinez spoke with choreographer Doug Varone about his decision to cancel upcoming performances by his dance company Doug Varone & Dancers at the Kennedy Center.

Varone stated, "It's an institution and a living memorial to John F. Kennedy. An act in 1964 was set up to name this institution on his behalf. And as a president, he believed in the arts as kind of the beating heart of our nation. I believe that the level of artistry has dropped drastically since the administration change, and the employees that were responsible for the quality of the work at the center have all been let go."

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the board overseeing Washington’s John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts voted on December 18 to rename the venue the Trump-Kennedy Center.

Several performance cancellations have occurred following the renaming decision, including those from dance company Doug Varone and Dancers and the Kennedy Center’s annual Christmas Eve jazz concert. The American College Theatre Festival (ACTF) has also suspended its affiliation with The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts after nearly six decades of partnership.