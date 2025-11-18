Video: On the Red Carpet for Tom Felton in HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway audiences can now see Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy in the Year 7 company of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, now playing at the Lyric Theatre. See footage from the red carpet opening here!

About the experience of being on Broadway, Felton shared that it's, "Electric. Far beyond my expectations. Every night I leave the stage and I think, 'Do we get to do this again?' And they tell me, 'Yes.'"

Felton portrayed the character of Draco Malfoy in all eight Harry Potter films, and returns to the role for the first time in nearly 15 years for a 26-week engagement through May 10, 2026.

The current Broadway cast features John Skelley as Harry Potter, Trish Lindstrom as Ginny Potter, and Emmet Smith as Albus Potter. Rachel Christopher and Daniel Fredrick play Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, with Janae Hammond as Rose Granger-Weasley. Tom Felton appears as Draco Malfoy opposite Aidan Close as Scorpius Malfoy, and Kristen Martin as Delphi Diggory.

The company also includes Chadd Alexander, John Alix, Logan Becker, Darby Breedlove, Megan Byrne, James Cribbins, Ted Deasy, Gary-Kayi Fletcher, Dani Goldberg, Alexis Gordon, Caleb Hafen, Logan James Hall, Chance Marshaun Hill, Jay Mack, Samaria Nixon-Fleming, Bradley Patchett, Alexandra Peter, Dan Plehal, Allie Re, Gabrielle Reid, Isaac Phaman Reynolds, Kiaya Scott, Maren Searle, Stephen Spinella, Tom Stephens, Khadija Tariyan, Baylen Thomas, Julius Williams, and Riley Thad Young.

Since its world premiere in London in 2016, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has sold over 11 million tickets worldwide and earned 60 major honors, including nine Laurence Olivier Awards and six Tony Awards, both including Best Play. The production holds the Guinness World Record as the highest-grossing non-musical play in Broadway history, with more than $430 million in total sales and 3.5 million tickets sold, making it the third-longest running play in Broadway history.