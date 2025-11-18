Video: Mason Alexander Park Talks THE PANSY CRAZE at Audible Theater and More

Click Here for More on Backstage Live with Richard Ridge

Mason Alexander Park is becoming one of the most exciting rising talents in both the New York and London theatre scenes. It was recently revealed that Mason will be starring in OH, MARY! in the upcoming West End transfer of the show, and they also starred as The Emcee in Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club in the West End.

Mason’s Audible Theater show, THE PANSY CRAZE, is returning for three new live shows on November 20, 21, and 22. The Pansy Craze blends the dazzle of a cabaret with the intimacy of a piano bar, honoring the queer icons who paved the way. In this encore residency, Mason and illustrious guests invite you to journey through time, sharing the juicy stories your history books left out. Each evening unfolds through songs, sketches, and storytelling as we dive into moments in history when queerness was celebrated, commodified and then criminalized.

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge sat down with Mason Alexander Park to discuss their upcoming performances and recent theatre experiences.

On rehearsing for Oh, Mary! while preparing for The Panzy Craze, Park shared, "You're so used to waiting for things to happen sometimes, and a lot of people then end up taking charge of their creative energy, and try to create work for themselves, or create work with their friends. And it feels like you go through these strange periods where there's nothing happening for a year, and then all of a sudden there's, like, five things happening at once. So, you kind of have to learn how to split your attention and your brain a tiny bit. But it's a lovely problem to have."