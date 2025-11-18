OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Broadway Extends for a Fifth Time

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Operation Mincemeat's Broadway run has been extended again by ten weeks, with six weeks added today, following last month’s four-week extension. The production now plays at the Golden Theatre through April 26, 2026. Operation Mincemeat was recently extended for the 17th time in the West End.

This is the fifth extension for the musical - and the second within a month - which was originally scheduled to run for 16 weeks only.

Exclusively for superfans on the mailing list, the “Operation Earlybird” pre-sale begins on Monday, December 1, running for 24 hours. Tickets will be available at $79, $129, and $179, with fan-favorite front two-row seats priced at $79. To sign up for the mailing list, click here.

With this new block of tickets on sale, Wednesday evening performances will be replaced by Sunday evening performances beginning on Sunday, March 22nd.

Across 1,649 performances - from its origins on the London Fringe to the West End and now Broadway, where the show runs simultaneously - Operation Mincemeat has cultivated a fervent fanbase, affectionately dubbed “Mincefluencers.” On Broadway alone, more than 2,000 audience members - roughly one in fifty - have bought tickets for multiple performances, including 53 superfans who have purchased tickets for ten or more shows.

In Operation Mincemeat, it’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.

Directed by Robert Hastie, Operation Mincemeat began performances on Broadway on February 15 and is currently playing at the historic Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street).