McKenzie Kurtz to Return to HEATHERS THE MUSICAL; Jackera Davis to Join the Cast

Heathers The Musical has revealed cast updates for the production, which has been extended for the third time Off-Broadway. Heathers is now running through May 24, 2026 at New World Stages. McKenzie Kurtz returns to the cast as Heather Chandler on Wednesday, November 19. Jackera Davis will join the cast as Heather Duke on Thursday, December 11, making her Off-Broadway debut.
Davis' credits include the national tour of Beetlejuice the Musical (Girl Scout, u/s Lydia), All Shook Up at Goodspeed Musicals (Lorraine), Bye Bye Birdie at the Kennedy Center (Ursula Merkle), and Footloose at Sacramento Music Circus (Wendy Jo).
Cast member Kiara Michelle Lee will continue to play the role of Heather Duke through Wednesday, December 10, before returning to her original role of Young Republicanette. Thalia Atallah (National Tours: Mean Girls, Anastasia) will continue in the role of Young Republicanette through Wednesday, December 10.
As previously announced, Kuhoo Verma (Film: The Big Sick, Plan B; Off-Broadway: Octet) joins the cast on Thursday, December 11 as the production’s new Veronica Sawyer. Lorna Courtney will play her final performance on Monday, December 8. Standby Sara Al-Bazali will perform as Veronica on Wednesday, December 10.
Heathers features book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness The Musical) & Laurence O’Keefe (Legally Blonde The Musical, Bat Boy The Musical), based on the film by Daniel Waters. The production, directed by Andy Fickman, officially opened on July 10, 2025.
Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.
Heathers currently stars Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney as Veronica Sawyer, Casey Likes as Jason “J.D.” Dean, McKenzie Kurtz as Heather Chandler, Kiara Michelle Lee as Heather Duke, Elizabeth Teeter as Heather McNamara, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom, Erin Morton as Martha Dunnstock, Xavier McKinnon as Ram Sweeney, Cade Ostermeyer as Kurt Kelly, Ben Davis as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper, and Cameron Loyal as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan.