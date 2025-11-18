McKenzie Kurtz to Return to HEATHERS THE MUSICAL; Jackera Davis to Join the Cast

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Heathers The Musical has revealed cast updates for the production, which has been extended for the third time Off-Broadway. Heathers is now running through May 24, 2026 at New World Stages. McKenzie Kurtz returns to the cast as Heather Chandler on Wednesday, November 19. Jackera Davis will join the cast as Heather Duke on Thursday, December 11, making her Off-Broadway debut.

Davis' credits include the national tour of Beetlejuice the Musical (Girl Scout, u/s Lydia), All Shook Up at Goodspeed Musicals (Lorraine), Bye Bye Birdie at the Kennedy Center (Ursula Merkle), and Footloose at Sacramento Music Circus (Wendy Jo).

Cast member Kiara Michelle Lee will continue to play the role of Heather Duke through Wednesday, December 10, before returning to her original role of Young Republicanette. Thalia Atallah (National Tours: Mean Girls, Anastasia) will continue in the role of Young Republicanette through Wednesday, December 10.



As previously announced, Kuhoo Verma (Film: The Big Sick, Plan B; Off-Broadway: Octet) joins the cast on Thursday, December 11 as the production’s new Veronica Sawyer. Lorna Courtney will play her final performance on Monday, December 8. Standby Sara Al-Bazali will perform as Veronica on Wednesday, December 10.

Heathers features book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness The Musical) & Laurence O’Keefe (Legally Blonde The Musical, Bat Boy The Musical), based on the film by Daniel Waters. The production, directed by Andy Fickman, officially opened on July 10, 2025.