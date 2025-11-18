DRAG RACE Winner Onya Nurve Exits KINKY BOOTS National Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



RuPaul's Drag Race winner Onya Nurve, aka Justin Woody, has exited the upcoming national tour of Kinky Boots. While no specific reason was given, the production revealed that Omari Collins ("Scarlett D. Von'Du") will be taking over the role of Lola, which was originated by Billy Porter on Broadway.

Out confirmed the news with a statement from the production, who revealed that "Justin Woody ("Onya Nurve") is no longer with the company. We are thrilled to share that Omari Collins ("Scarlett D. Von'Du") will step into the role of Lola. We wish Justin well, and we look forward to bringing Kinky Boots to theatres all across the country."

Noah Silverman will also star as Charlie Price, along with Sophia Gunter as Lauren, Jason Daniel Chacon as Don, Emma Dean as Nicola, and John Anker Bow as George. Dargan Cole, Felipe Cristancho-Rodríguez, Jonathan Blake Flemings, Peyton Gaida, Blaise Rossmann, and Scarlett D. Von’Du will play the Angels.

The KINKY BOOTS tour will also feature Carlyn Barenholtz, Connor Buonaccorsi, Blake Du Bois, Brianna Clark, Jayna Glynn, Billy Goldstein, Brandin Jay, Robert Miller, Val Moranto, Dominic Pagliaro, Thomas Ed Purvis, Kyle Williamson, and Natalie Lilavois Yusty.

The tour kicks off on November 19, 2025, in Elmira, NY and will continue across North America, making stops in cities including Boston, Hartford, Dallas, and Charlotte. Dates continue to be announced; for a complete list of tour stops, visit KinkyBootsMusical.com.

Winner of the Tony, Grammy, and London’s Olivier Awards for Best Musical, KINKY BOOTS captivates and entertains audiences around the world with a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, book by four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein, and original direction and Tony-winning choreography by Jerry Mitchell.

Based on true events, KINKY BOOTS follows the journey of two people with nothing in common… or so they think. Charlie Price reluctantly inherits his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As Charlie and Lola work together to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair finds that they have more in common than they realized and discover that you change the world when you change your mind.