BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB on Broadway Releases New Block of Tickets

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A new block of tickets for Buena Vista Social Club is now on sale for performances through Sunday, September 6, 2026, at Broadway’s Schoenfeld Theatre.

Buena Vista Social Club won 5 Tony Awards including Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Natalie Venetia Belcon), Best Choreography (Patricia Delgado & Justin Peck), Best Orchestrations (Marco Paguia), and Best Sound Design of a Musical (Jonathan Deans). A Special Tony Award was awarded to the musicians who make up the band of Buena Vista Social Club.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Buena Vista Social Club has been nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Buena Vista Social Club and World Circuit Records released the album, produced by Dean Sharenow and David Yazbek. The album is co-produced by Marco Paguia and Orin Wolf, and Executive Produced by Allan Williams.

Additional awards recognition includes 2 Chita Rivera Awards for Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway Show and Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show and the Actors’ Equity Association’s ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus.

With a book by Tony Nominee Marco Ramirez (Drama Desk Award, The Royale), Tony-nominated director Saheem Ali (Fat Ham) leads an ensemble of visionary performing artists, including a Special Tony Award-winning band of renowned musicians from across the globe to tell the legendary story of the artists who recorded the original album. Buena Vista Social Club™ features the soul-stirring music of Cuba’s golden age, choreography by Tony Award winners Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck (Illinoise, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story).

Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.

Inspired by true events, the new Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club brings the 1997 GRAMMY Award-winning album to thrilling life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it. A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music.