Hayden Tee to Return as 'Inspector Javert' in LES MISÉRABLES North American Tour

Hayden Tee will return to the role of ‘Inspector Javert’ in the North American Tour of Les Misérables. The show relaunched its record-breaking tour of North America in October 2022 at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH and has been playing across the country.
Hayden Tee returns to the role of ‘Inspector Javert’ having played it on Broadway, London’s West End and the North American Tour. He was most recently seen on Broadway in the role of ‘Lance’ in & Juliet and also played the role in the Australian production. Other roles include ‘Miss Trunchbull’ in Matilda, and ‘Marius’ in Les Misérables in the West End.
Nick Cartell continues his celebrated run as the fugitive ‘Jean Valjean’ with Hayden Tee as ‘Inspector Javert, Lindsay Heather Pearce as ‘Fantine,’ Matt Crowle as ‘Thénardier,’ Victoria Huston-Elem as ‘Madame Thénardier,’ Christian Mark Gibbs as ‘Enjolras,’ Jaedynn Latter as ‘Éponine,’ Peter Neureuther as ‘Marius’ and Alexa Lopez as ‘Cosette.’ Lillian Caster and Kayla Scola-Giampapa alternate in the role of ‘Little Cosette/Young Éponine.’ Cree-Silver Corley and Rocco Van Auken alternate in the role of ‘Petit Gervais/Gavroche.’
The touring ensemble includes Kyle Adams, Colin Anderson, David Andino, Thomas Beeker, Daniel Gerard Bittner, Steve Czarnecki, Christian Engelhardt, Nicole Fragala, Kenneth Quinney Francoeur, Gillian Hassert, Randy Jeter, Danny Martin, Mikako Martin, Eden Mau, Paige McNamara, Nicole Morris, Ashley Dawn Mortensen, Sarah Pansing, Gracie Annabelle Parker, Nicholas Pattarini, Juliette Redden, Matt Rosell, Christopher Robin Sapp, Ian Saverin, Zeya Grace Swecker, Kaitlyn Sumner, David Thomas Walker, and Lamont J. Whitaker.
Boublil & Schönberg’s score includes the classic songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “Do You Hear The People Sing?,” “One Day More,” “Master of the House” and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries, 438 cities and 22 languages, Les Misérables is undisputedly still one of the world’s most popular musicals.