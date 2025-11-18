Photos: Christopher Sieber, Andrew Durand and More at CSC 2025 Gala

See photos of Nathan Lee Graham, Alysha Umphress, Mary Beth Peil and more.
Directed by Daniel Goldstein, CSC’s 2025 Gala was held on Monday November 17, at City Winery. The evening raised funds for Classic Stage's mission of creating thought-provoking theater and continued commitment to artistic excellence. See photos of Christopher Sieber, Andrew Durand and many more on the red carpet!
Classic Stage Company's 2025 Gala honored Therese Steiner, a longtime CSC Board member, and Matthew Harrington, CSC Emeritus Board Member and Edelman’s Global President and COO.
Claire Lieberwitz served as Gala Chair, with Committee members Lynn Angelson, Ilyssa Coghlan, Frank DiLella, Matthew Grossman, and Maura Malone.
Photo credit: Jennifer Broski
Therese Steiner, Matthew Harrington
Jill Rafson, Therese Steiner, Matthew Harrington, Emma Taylor
Jill Rafson, Emma Taylor
Jill Rafson, Therese Steiner, Claire Lieberwitz, Matthew Harrington, Emma Taylor
Gabrielle Carrubba, Andrew Durand
Christopher Sieber, Gabrielle Carrubba, Andrew Durand
Christopher Sieber, Mary Beth Peil
Santino Fontana, Cara Akselrad Reinsilber, Eric Ulloa
