Photos: Christopher Sieber, Andrew Durand and More at CSC 2025 Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Directed by Daniel Goldstein, CSC’s 2025 Gala was held on Monday November 17, at City Winery. The evening raised funds for Classic Stage's mission of creating thought-provoking theater and continued commitment to artistic excellence. See photos of Christopher Sieber, Andrew Durand and many more on the red carpet!

Classic Stage Company's 2025 Gala honored Therese Steiner, a longtime CSC Board member, and Matthew Harrington, CSC Emeritus Board Member and Edelman’s Global President and COO.

Claire Lieberwitz served as Gala Chair, with Committee members Lynn Angelson, Ilyssa Coghlan, Frank DiLella, Matthew Grossman, and Maura Malone.

Photo credit: Jennifer Broski