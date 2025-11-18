Josh Groban Sets 'Gems' World Tour for 2026 with Stops in London, Paris, Dublin & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony, EMMY, and five-time GRAMMY Award-nominated performer Josh Groban has announced his first world tour in 10 years - the 2026 GEMS World Tour. The 21-city trek will kick off in Honolulu, making stops in Taipei, Singapore, Jakarta, Manila, Tokyo, Auckland, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Bahrain, Dubai, Dublin, London, Paris, Berlin, Frankfurt, and Düsseldorf before wrapping in Amsterdam.

The special dates will feature a career-spanning production showcasing signature hits from his latest collection, Gems. Exact routing and dates will be announced at a later time. General on-sale for each city varies - for tickets and more information, visit here.

About the tour, Groban comments, “It is with the greatest excitement that I get to take these songs I’ve loved so much around the world - to places I haven’t visited in far too long and to places I’ve always wanted to visit. I’m honored to see the world through music. I can’t wait to see everyone soon!”

Just last Friday, Groban released Hidden Gems, a new collection bringing together some of his rarest tracks, many of which have never been available on streaming platforms. In October, Groban shared the first offering from the project, his brand-new song “The Constant," which was written alongside songwriting EGOT winners Pasek and Paul. In addition to “The Constant,” Hidden Gems includes fan-favorite deep cuts like “Signs,” co-written with Toby Gad and Bernie Herms, and “Everything You Needed,” a stirring ballad given to Groban by Sia. Listen to it here.

Earlier this year, Groban looked back on his body of work with Gems and its Deluxe Edition. Encompassing over two decades of definitive ballads, Gems features many highlights including the 3x-Platinum signature anthem “You Raise Me Up,” Billboard Adult Contemporary #1 “To Where You Are”, the Beauty and the Beast Original Motion Picture Soundtrack standout “Evermore”, as well as fan favorite show stopping renditions of “Over The Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz, “Pure Imagination” from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, and Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

In May, Groban lit up the Las Vegas strip with his sold-out, exclusive five-night run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with his hits-focused production, Josh Groban: Gems — Exclusive Las Vegas Engagement. He also returned to host the 16th annual Jimmy Awards ceremony for the second time.

In November, he performed a special sold-out show at London’s Union Chapel. In October, it was announced that he will appear in the upcoming Spinal Tap concert film, Stonehenge: The Final Finale, arriving in 2026. That same month, Groban's Find Your Light Foundation hosted its annual Benefit Concert for Arts Education, raising $1.5 million to help provide arts opportunities to students nationwide. In September, Josh performed back-to-back sold-out shows at the Hollywood Bowl.

In 2016, Groban made his Tony-nominated Broadway debut as Pierre in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1912. In the Spring of 2023, Groban took to Broadway once again, performing in the highly anticipated revival of Sweeney Todd, playing the title role which earned him Tony and GRAMMY Nominations along with widespread acclaim.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas