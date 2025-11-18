 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 18, 2025- SPELLING BEE Opens At New World Stages and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 18, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Nov. 18, 2025
Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 18, 2025- SPELLING BEE Opens At New World Stages and More Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 18, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here

Good morning, Broadway fans! Wake up with the latest buzz from the world of theatre. OEDIPUS opened in style with stars like Mark Strong and Lesley Manville walking the red carpet, while Grammy winner Ne-Yo prepares for his Broadway debut in HELL’S KITCHEN. Broadway’s brightest also celebrated the opening of the first-ever Broadway revival of CHESS, and you can relive those stunning moments with gorgeous curtain call photos. Meanwhile, Sean Hayes returns Off-Broadway in THE UNKNOWN, Disney dropped the first teaser for the live-action MOANA, and voting is now open for Next On Stage: Season 6. Stay tuned for more industry updates, special events, and today's hottest theatre headlines!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet


Thursday, November 20
Marjorie Prime begins previews on Broadway 

 
The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 18, 2025- SPELLING BEE Opens At New World Stages and More Image
Video: Opening Night Red Carpet of OEDIPUS With Mark Strong, Lesley Manville and More

See footage from the opening night red carpet o Oediups, starring Mark Strong, Lesley Manville and more! Watch as BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge interviews the cast and creative team.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 18, 2025- SPELLING BEE Opens At New World Stages and More Image
Ne-Yo Make Broadway Debut as 'Davis' in HELL’S KITCHEN

Ne-Yo will make his Broadway debut in Hell's Kitchen. Nearly a decade after the recording artist won audiences over as The Tin Man in NBC’s “The Wiz Live!,” Ne-Yo steps onto the Broadway stage for the first time in the role of “Davis.”
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 18, 2025- SPELLING BEE Opens At New World Stages and More Image
Voting Open to Pick the Top 15 of Next On Stage: Season 6

Voting is now open for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. Cast your vote now!

BroadwayWorld Games Center

 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 18, 2025- SPELLING BEE Opens At New World Stages and More Image Video: CHESS Cast Takes Opening Night Bows
by Stephi Wild
The first-ever Broadway revival of CHESS officially opened at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre last night, Sunday, November 16. Check out a video from curtain call, featuring Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele and Nicholas Christopher, here! . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 18, 2025- SPELLING BEE Opens At New World Stages and More Image Sean Hayes Will Lead THE UNKNOWN Off-Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Tony, Emmy & SAG Award winning actor Sean Hayes will return to the New York stage in THE UNKNOWN, a new one-man play by playwright David Cale, directed by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman. . (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 18, 2025- SPELLING BEE Opens At New World Stages and More Image Video: Watch the First Teaser Trailer for Disney's Live-Action MOANA
by Josh Sharpe
Disney has dropped the first teaser for Moana, the live-action reimagining of the 2016 animated hit coming to theaters in 2026. Watch to teaser to see the beloved animated world come to life in live-action and to hear a first listen to 'How Far I'll Go' performed by Catherine Lagaʻaia. . (more...)

Video: WICKED: FOR GOOD Cast Join THE TONIGHT SHOW for WICKED Beat Bit
by Josh Sharpe
To officially kick off 'Wicked Week' on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the cast from the movie joined Fallon for a new edition of Wicked Beat Bit. Watch as Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Bowen Yang, Ethan Slater, and Marissa Bode tease their characters in the new film.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 18, 2025- SPELLING BEE Opens At New World Stages and More Image Photos: Cast of CHESS Cast Takes Opening Night Curtain Call
by Bruce Glikas
The first-ever Broadway revival of Chess officially opened at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre last night, Sunday, November 16. Check out photos of the cast, featuring Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele and Nicholas Christopher, taking their first bows here! . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 18, 2025- SPELLING BEE Opens At New World Stages and More Image Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
The Argyle Theatre officially opened its production of ANNIE directed by Valerie Wright, choreographed by Debbie  Roshe, musical direction by Jonathan Brenner. Check out photos from opening night here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 18, 2025- SPELLING BEE Opens At New World Stages and More Image Photos: Will Brill, Andrea Martin and More in MEET THE CARTOZIANS
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at Meet the Cartozians, which opens at the Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center. Meet The Cartozians is written by Talene Monahon is directed by David Cromer.. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Rory O'Malley and Cathy Newman to Lead RAILS Musical Reading
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A private industry reading of the original musical RAILS with Music & Lyrics by Tom Kenaston and Book & Lyrics by Tom Paitson Kelly will be presented as part of Musical Theatre West’s New Works initiative. . (more...)
Stephanie Styles, Gabe Gibbs, and Elizabeth Judd to Lead CAN'T HARDLY WAIT The Musical Reading
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The cast has been revealed for the upcoming industry reading of Can’t Hardly Wait the Musical!, written by Sinead Daly, with arrangements and orchestrations by Jesse Vargas and directed by Kate Sullivan.. (more...)
New Musical XTRAVAGANZA To Bring True Story Of Vogue Trailblazer To The Stage
by A.A. Cristi
A new musical titled XTRAVAGANZA is currently in development with an invited workshop presentation at Gibney Studios in New York. Featuring music and lyrics by Khiyon Hursey and a book by R. Eric Thomas, the project is inspired by the life of ballroom pioneer José Xtravaganza. . (more...)
Industry Pro Newsletter: Leigh Silverman New President of SDCF, UK’s National Youth Theatre Expands Access Initiative
by Alex Freeman
Poudre High School Theatre demonstrates how Stage Mag can be used by organizations of all shapes and sizes to build a fully interactive show program. In New York, the Performing Arts Library prepares a major Martha Graham exhibition, and Leigh Silverman steps into her new role as President of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation. Regionally, IN Series appoints its first Executive Director and Dallas restores funding to Dallas Black Dance Theatre. Abroad, the National Youth Theatre expands its Assemble programme with a significant new grant.. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
Sean Hayes Will Lead THE UNKNOWN Off-Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Tony, Emmy & SAG Award winning actor Sean Hayes will return to the New York stage in THE UNKNOWN, a new one-man play by playwright David Cale, directed by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman. . (more...)
Review: ANNIE at The Argyle Theatre
by Sam Desmond
A perennial, heart-warming tale of personal and societal triumph, the Argyle Theatre’s opening night of “Annie” was a celebratory reminder of why we should never give up on our dreams, even if they look a little different when they come true.. (more...)
Team StarKid Will Have First West End Season With THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS
by Stephi Wild
The American cult-favourite theatre company, StarKid, is headed to the West End with The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals, playing its first ever London season at the Apollo Theatre.. (more...)
THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Extends Run at New World Stages
by Stephi Wild
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee will extend its run off-Broadway through April 12, 2026, due to popular demand. The production opens tonight, Monday, November 17, at New World Stages, and celebrated with a gala on Sunday, November 16.. (more...)
WICKED: FOR GOOD Score Album Coming in December; Tracklist Revealed
by Josh Sharpe
On December 5, Republic Records will release the official score album for Wicked: For Good, containing all the instrumental underscoring written for the film by Stephen Schwartz and John Powell.. (more...)
WICKED: FOR GOOD Drops Exclusive Sneak Peek Clip on Peacock
by Josh Sharpe
Ahead of the release of Wicked: For Good, Peacock is dropping a surprise sneak peek clip of the film on Monday, November 17. The clip will be introduced by Director Jon M. Chu and will feature film stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Jeff Goldblum.. (more...)
Kelli O'Hara to Perform One Night Only Concert at Lincoln Center Theater
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tony Award-winner Kelli O’Hara will return to Lincoln Center Theater's Vivian Beaumont Theater stage in a one-night-only concert titled An Evening with Kelli O’Hara.. (more...)
LIBERATION Extends Broadway Run For Additional Three Weeks
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Liberation will extend its run on Broadway for an additional three weeks. The play is written by Tony Award nominee Bess Wohl and directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White.. (more...)
Contest: Win a Copy of Cynthia Erivo’s book, ‘Simply More’
by Michael Major
Enter to win a copy of 'Simply More' by Cynthia Erivo. BroadwayWorld is giving away 10 copies of the Wicked star's new book, Simply More: A Book for Anyone Who Has Been Told They're Too Much. Enter the form below for your chance to win a copy.. (more...)
Michael James Scott Joins Cast of SCRUBS Reboot
by Josh Sharpe
Michael James Scott, the longest-running performer to play the iconic role of the Genie in Aladdin on Broadway, will star in the forthcoming reboot of Scrubs at ABC.. (more...)
Happy Birthday To...
 

Daphne Rubin-Vega

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Now, I love what I see
I see hope and possibility."

-The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos