Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 18, 2025- SPELLING BEE Opens At New World Stages and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 18, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 18, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here
Good morning, Broadway fans! Wake up with the latest buzz from the world of theatre. OEDIPUS opened in style with stars like Mark Strong and Lesley Manville walking the red carpet, while Grammy winner Ne-Yo prepares for his Broadway debut in HELL’S KITCHEN. Broadway’s brightest also celebrated the opening of the first-ever Broadway revival of CHESS, and you can relive those stunning moments with gorgeous curtain call photos. Meanwhile, Sean Hayes returns Off-Broadway in THE UNKNOWN, Disney dropped the first teaser for the live-action MOANA, and voting is now open for Next On Stage: Season 6. Stay tuned for more industry updates, special events, and today's hottest theatre headlines!
But first...
|This Week's Call Sheet
Thursday, November 20
Marjorie Prime begins previews on Broadway
|The Front Page
|
Video: Opening Night Red Carpet of OEDIPUS With Mark Strong, Lesley Manville and More
See footage from the opening night red carpet o Oediups, starring Mark Strong, Lesley Manville and more! Watch as BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge interviews the cast and creative team.
|
Ne-Yo Make Broadway Debut as 'Davis' in HELL’S KITCHEN
Ne-Yo will make his Broadway debut in Hell's Kitchen. Nearly a decade after the recording artist won audiences over as The Tin Man in NBC’s “The Wiz Live!,” Ne-Yo steps onto the Broadway stage for the first time in the role of “Davis.”
|
Voting Open to Pick the Top 15 of Next On Stage: Season 6
Voting is now open for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. Cast your vote now!
|Must Watch
| Video: CHESS Cast Takes Opening Night Bows
by Stephi Wild
The first-ever Broadway revival of CHESS officially opened at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre last night, Sunday, November 16. Check out a video from curtain call, featuring Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele and Nicholas Christopher, here! . (more...)
| Sean Hayes Will Lead THE UNKNOWN Off-Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Tony, Emmy & SAG Award winning actor Sean Hayes will return to the New York stage in THE UNKNOWN, a new one-man play by playwright David Cale, directed by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman. . (more...)
|
Video: Watch the First Teaser Trailer for Disney's Live-Action MOANA
Video: WICKED: FOR GOOD Cast Join THE TONIGHT SHOW for WICKED Beat Bit
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Cast of CHESS Cast Takes Opening Night Curtain Call
by Bruce Glikas
The first-ever Broadway revival of Chess officially opened at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre last night, Sunday, November 16. Check out photos of the cast, featuring Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele and Nicholas Christopher, taking their first bows here! . (more...)
| Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
The Argyle Theatre officially opened its production of ANNIE directed by Valerie Wright, choreographed by Debbie Roshe, musical direction by Jonathan Brenner. Check out photos from opening night here!. (more...)
| Photos: Will Brill, Andrea Martin and More in MEET THE CARTOZIANS
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at Meet the Cartozians, which opens at the Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center. Meet The Cartozians is written by Talene Monahon is directed by David Cromer.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
|Around the Broadway World
|Happy Birthday To...
|
"Now, I love what I see
Videos