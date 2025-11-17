Michael James Scott Joins Cast of SCRUBS Reboot

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Michael James Scott, the longest-running performer to play the iconic role of the Genie in Aladdin on Broadway, is getting ready to enter his medical era. The actor took to Instagram to share the news of his latest acting project, which is a reboot of the comedy series Scrubs. Collider was the first to report the news.

In the series, Scott will star as Nurse Francois Dubois, described as a "young, judgmental and fun co-charge nurse and best friends with Nurse Pippa," who is played by X Mayo. "SO insanely thankful for this opportunity… and to work with literal TV ICONS on and off the screen!!" Scott said on social media. "I cannot wait to share all the shenanigans we’ve been up to soon! Stay tuned!" Other new cast members include Vanessa Bayer, Joel Kim Booster, Ava Bunn, Jacob Dudman, David Gridley, Layla Mohammadi, and Amanda Morrow.

The original Scrubs series was a medical comedy created by Bill Lawrence. The sitcom, which centered on a group of young interns at Sacred Heart Hospital, starred Zach Braff (Bullets Over Broadway), Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, Neil Flynn, Ken Jenkins, John C. McGinley (Glengarry Glen Ross), and more.

Several episodes of the series took the form of a musical, including the sixth season episode 'My Musical' which had the characters spontaneously breaking into song. The episode earned an Emmy Award and the series picked up a Peabody Award. It ran for nine seasons from 2001 to 2010. The new reboot will debut on February 25 on ABC.

About Michael James Scott

Michael James Scott is currently starring as The Genie in Disney's Aladdin on Broadway, a role he also originated in the Australian production, which earned him a Helpmann Award. He's best known for originating “the Maggots Guy” in The Book of Mormon and The Minstrel in Something Rotten! on Broadway. Other Broadway credits include Aladdin (original company), Hair (original revival company), All Shook Up (original company), The Pirate Queen (original company), Elf (original company), Mamma Mia! and Tarzan. Additional theatre credits include Aladdin (The Genie) and Hair on the West End, Fosse (international tour), Jerry Springer: The Opera (Carnegie Hall) and Jersey Boys (Las Vegas).

TV credits include Black Monday, The Carrie Diaries and Independent Woman. He can be heard as the voice for Disney Cruise Line's The Wish campaign, on many original Broadway cast albums, studio recordings and his holiday album, A Fierce Christmas , on Spotify and iTunes.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas