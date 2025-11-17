Video: Opening Night Red Carpet of OEDIPUS With Mark Strong, Lesley Manville and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Robert Icke’s new adaptation of Oedipus is now open on Broadway, starring Mark Strong and Lesley Manville at Studio 54. In this new retelling, Icke transforms Sophocles’ epic tragedy into a human thriller catapulting the secrets of the past into a high-stakes present. See what the critics had to say about the New York transfer of this Olivier Award-winning Best Revival. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge was on the red carpet at opening night, and spoke with Lesley Manville, John Carroll Lynch, and more!

Manville shared, "Exciting! It's a lovely thing to do, but to do it with the right play- and this is certainly the right play... We did in London, and I love it. So, if you're going to come to Broadway, make sure you've got the best material."

Oedipus recently received two Olivier Awards, including Best Revival of a Play and Best Actress (Lesley Manville), as well as three U.K. Critics’ Circle Theater Awards including Best Director (Icke), Best Actor (Mark Strong), and Best Actress (Lesley Manville).