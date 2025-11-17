Ne-Yo Make Broadway Debut as 'Davis' in HELL’S KITCHEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ne-Yo will make his Broadway debut in Hell's Kitchen beginning Thursday, December 4, 2025. Nearly a decade after the recording artist won audiences over as The Tin Man in NBC’s “The Wiz Live!,” Ne-Yo steps onto the Broadway stage for the first time in the role of “Davis.”

“I’ve performed on a lot of stages in my life, but making my Broadway debut in HELL’S KITCHEN is something truly special,” NE-YO said. “Alicia created a world that’s real, raw, and full of soul, and stepping into the role of ‘Davis’ lets me explore a whole new side of storytelling. I’m honored to join this incredible cast and creative team, and I can’t wait to bring everything I’ve got to the Shubert Theatre.”

HELL’S KITCHEN, the multi-award-winning Broadway musical created and inspired by Alicia Keys, takes you on the journey of Ali – a 17-year-old girl full of fire.

Relatable, raw, and refreshingly fun, it’s a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose, and the people who lift you up. The music—a mix of Keys’ classics and new songs written exclusively for the show—and exhilarating choreography bring to life a story that speaks to you no matter where you’re from, where you’ve been, or where you’re going. Come experience where dreams begin: HELL’S KITCHEN.

The cast is currently led by Amanda Reid, Jessica Vosk, Tony Award winner for the role of Miss Liza Jane, Kecia Lewis, 9-time Grammy Award nominee Durrell “Tank” Babbs and Phillip Johnson Richardson. HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by five-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by five-time Tony Award® nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony Award nominee Kristoffer Diaz – and the music of Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.

Jessica Vosk and Phillip Johnson Richardson announced their final performances in Hell's Kitchen on Broadway. The pair will be departing the hit Alicia Keys musical on November 30.

The company features Angela Birchett, Chad Carstarphen, Reid Clarke, Nico DeJesus, Mykhel Duckett, Vanessa Ferguson, Lulu Oro Hamlett, Jakeim Hart, Takia Hopson, Gabriel Hyman, Lindsey Jolyn Jackson, Eliazar Jimenez, Kelsee Kimmel, Jackie Leon, Raechelle Manalo, Miki Michelle, Benjamin H. Moore, Onyxx Noel, Susan Oliveras, Amma Osei, Sarah Parker, Eric Parra, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, William Roberson, Niki Saludez, Mariand Torres, Maggy Van Den Heuvel, Nyseli Vega, Lamont Walker II, Keenan D. Washington, Oscar Whitney Jr.

Check out footage of Ne-Yo performing in The Wiz Live here!