Video: CHESS Cast Takes Opening Night Bows

The first-ever Broadway revival of Chess officially opened at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre last night, Sunday, November 16. Check out a video from curtain call, featuring Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele and Nicholas Christopher, here!

The evening saw a host of celebrities flocking to the theatre to support the star-studded cast, including Nina Dobrev, Edie Falco, Michael Kors, Jonathan Groff, Sarah Stiles, Milo Manheim, Judy Kuhn, Tony Shalhoub, Peppermint, Stephen Schwartz, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Steven Pasquale, Phillipa Soo, Michael Urie, Betsy Wolfe, Annaleigh Ashford, Amy Ryan, Todd Snyder and Chess master Levy Rozman.

In addition to Tveit, Michele and Christopher, Chess also features Hannah Cruz (Suffs), Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder), Bradley Dean (The Phantom of the Opera), Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill (Jagged Little Pill) and an ensemble that includes Kyla Bartholomeusz (Hamilton), Daniel Beeman (Once Upon a Mattress), Shavey Brown (Sunset Blvd), Emma Degerstedt (Broadway Debut), Casey Garvin (Smash), Adam Halpin (Glory Days), Sarah Michele Lindsey (Once Upon a Mattress), Michael Milkanin (Shucked), Aleksandr Ivan Pevec (Something Rotten!), Aliah James (Gypsy), Sydney Jones (Sunset Blvd.), Sean MacLaughlin (Lestat), Sarah Meahl (Death Becomes Her), Ramone Nelson (MJ), Fredric Rodriguez Odgaard (Moulin Rouge), Michael Olaribigbe (Once Upon a Mattress), Katerina Papacostas (Tootsie), Samantha Pollino (The Great Gatsby), Regine Sophia (Broadway Debut) and Katie Webber (Smash).

Chess features a new book by Emmy Award winner Danny Strong (“Dopesick”), with music and lyrics by Emmy and Tony Award nominees ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner Tim Rice (Evita), based on an idea by Tim Rice, this new production will be directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening) and choreographed by Drama Desk Award nominee Lorin Latarro (Waitress) with original orchestrations by Anders Eljas, orchestrations by Anders Eljas and Brian Usifer (Swept Away) and music supervision by Brian Usifer.

Chess is a seductive showdown of love, loyalty, and power on a global stage. As two of the greatest Chess players in the world compete for something beyond victory, the woman between them is caught in a high-stakes battle of desire and devotion.