Voting Open to Pick the Top 15 of Next On Stage: Season 6

Voting is now open for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students.

The second round of voting begins today, November 17 and ends at 11:59pm ET on Wednesday, November 19. The next results show (announcing the Top 15 finalists in both age categories) will air on Friday, November 21 at 7pm and 9pm.

For each round, contestents will be voted on by the general public and then judged by our returning, all-star panel of judges, including: J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot), Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill), J. Elaine Marcos (Drag: The Musical), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Courtney Reed (Moulin Rouge!), and Kate Rockwell (Heathers). Ben Cameron returns as host.