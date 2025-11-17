LIBERATION Extends Broadway Run For Additional Three Weeks

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Liberation will extend its run on Broadway for an additional three weeks. The play, by Tony Award nominee Bess Wohl and directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White, will now play through Sunday, February 1 at the James Earl Jones Theatre. Read the reveiws for the production HERE!

Liberation comes to Broadway following its world premiere earlier this year at Roundabout Theatre Company, where it earned ecstatic reviews and won the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play. The production stars the original Off-Broadway company, who were honored by both the Drama Desk and the NY Drama Critic’s Circle for Best Ensemble Performance.

1970s, Ohio. Lizzie gathers a group of women to talk about changing their lives, and the world. What follows is a necessary, messy, and bitingly funny exploration of what it means to be free, and to be a woman. In Liberation, Lizzie’s daughter steps into her mother’s memory—into the unfinished revolution she once helped ignite—and searches the past to find the answer for herself.