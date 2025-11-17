Photos: Will Brill, Andrea Martin and More in MEET THE CARTOZIANS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



You can now get a first look at Meet the Cartozians, which opens tonight, November 17, at the Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

Meet The Cartozians is written by Talene Monahon is directed by David Cromer and stars Raffi Barsoumian, Will Brill, Andrea Martin, Nael Nacer, Susan Pourfar, and Tamara Sevunts.

Part riveting historical drama, part scorching satire, Talene Monahon’s MEET THE CARTOZIANS pulls back the curtain on a startling chapter of American history you may never have heard.

This bold, witty new play follows two sets of Armenian Americans: one man fighting for legal recognition in the 1920s, while a century later, his descendant fights for followers and a competent glam team. A wildly imaginative and deeply compelling story of culture and heritage, MEET THE CARTOZIANS asks who gets to belong—and at what cost?