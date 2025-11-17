Contest: Win a Copy of Cynthia Erivo’s book, ‘Simply More’

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Enter to win a copy of "Simply More" by Cynthia Erivo. BroadwayWorld is giving away 10 copies of the Wicked star's new book, Simply More: A Book for Anyone Who Has Been Told They're Too Much. Enter the form below for your chance to win a copy.

The new book is set to be released on November 18, 2025, from the Flatiron Books imprint of Macmillan Publishers.

In a series of personal and powerful vignettes, the actress, singer, writer, and producer shares how she learned to embrace being “too much” in order to live up to the fullest iteration of herself.

In the book, she also reflects on the ways she has grown as an actor and human, practices that she learned over the years, and how to learn from each challenge, whether real or metaphorical.