Stephanie Styles, Gabe Gibbs, and Elizabeth Judd to Lead CAN'T HARDLY WAIT The Musical Reading

The cast has been revealed for the upcoming industry reading of Can’t Hardly Wait the Musical!, written by Sinead Daly (Amazon’s The Summer I Turned Pretty, Netflix’s Dirty John, Upcoming Twilight TV Series), with arrangements and orchestrations by Jesse Vargas (Glory Days, The Ritz, Off the Record!), and directed by Kate Sullivan (Hulu’s We Were the Lucky Ones, Nineteen, Grease Live!).

Can’t Hardly Wait is the next show in development from the Lively McCabe ‘Hits’ Musicals Collection, a collection of musicals with existing hit songs, powered by Primary Wave’s music catalogue and available Music Theatre International (More information on the collection can be found here).

Lively McCabe Entertainment will present an invitation-only industry reading of Can’t Hardly Wait the Musical on Friday, November 21 at 2:00pm at the Los Angeles LGBT Center in Los Angeles, CA.

Can’t Hardly Wait will feature Kenton Chen as William, Kayla Foster as Denise, Gabe Gibbs as Preston Meyers, David Hurt as Mike Dexter, Elizabeth Judd as Amanda Beckett, Nina Nelson as Taylor, Jose Ramos as Kenny, and Stephanie Styles as Yearbook Girl, with an ensemble featuring Melanie Brook, Doran Butler, Anthony Carro, Matt Kontur, and Lee Rodriguez.

Casting is by RBT Casting (Ryan Bernard Tymensky, CSA). The production team for the reading includes Jesse Vargas as music director, Xander Ambrose as associate music director and copyist, Rich Wong as stage manager, Brian Semel as assistant stage manager, and Grady Wood as script supervisor. Kristi Hess will line produce the reading for Lively McCabe.

A high school house party the night of graduation full of the chaos that only comes when you're staring down the barrel of leaving all you've known behind, featuring a score of top-charting hits from the late 1990s and early 2000s. Based on the 1998 cult movie starring Ethan Embry, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Lauren Ambrose.

Based on the Columbia Motion Picture written by Deborah Kaplan and Harry Elfont, and starring Ethan Embry and Jennifer Love Hewitt (among many others!), Can't Hardly Wait the Musical! features a score of top-charting hits from the late 1990's and early 2000's including songs made famous by Counting Crows, Pink, NSYNC, Third Eye Blind, Vitamin C, and many more.