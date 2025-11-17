Video: Watch the First Teaser Trailer for Disney's Live-Action MOANA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Disney has dropped the first teaser trailer for Moana, the live-action reimagining of the 2016 animated hit, hitting theaters next year. Watch the teaser to see the beloved animated world come to life in live-action, including the island of Motunui, the demigod Maui, and more. The teaser also features a first listen to "How Far I'll Go" performed by Catherine Lagaʻaia.

The film follows Moana (Lagaʻaia), who answers the Ocean’s call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson, reprising his role from the animated films) on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people. The movie comes to theaters on July 10, 2026.

The movie features songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda and is directed by Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton); produced by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Beau Flynn, Hiram Garcia, and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and executive produced by Thomas Kail, Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth, and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated features.

The cast also includes Auckland, New Zealander, John Tui as Moana’s no-nonsense father, Chief Tui; Samoan-New Zealand actress Frankie Adams portrays Moana’s playful and strong-willed mother, Sina; and Rena Owen, who hails from Bay of Islands, NZ, was cast as the revered Gramma Tala.

Check out the first poster below: