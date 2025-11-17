WICKED: FOR GOOD Score Album Coming in December; Tracklist Revealed

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

On December 5, Republic Records will release the official score album for Wicked: For Good, containing all the instrumental underscoring written for the film by Stephen Schwartz and John Powell. It will be available on streaming platforms, CD, and vinyl and is available to pre-order now here.

This follows the 2024 score album for Wicked: Part One, which was recently nominated for Best Score Soundtrack at the GRAMMYs. The new score album will also feature "A Wicked Good Finale," featuring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. The official soundtrack for the movie, featuring the musical numbers, is out this Friday, November 21. Check out the official score tracklisting and a preview of the release below.

Tracklist

1. Building a Golden Road

2. Bubbles and Rainbows

3. Backstage Confrontation

4. Lies in the Sky

5. Forest Furnishing

6. Governor Nessa’s Petty Proclamations

7. Oz Is Lost

8. Sisterly Reunion

9. All Around the Wicked Witch of the East

10. Tin Woodman

11. Wedding Preparations

12. A Model Wizard

13. Monkey Freedom

14. Popular Wedding Music

15. Cages, Chaos and Cake

16. Lust and Betrayal

17. Cyclones and Premonitions

18. Requiem for a Witch

19. Witches Get Snitches

20. Getting What You Wanted

21. Ride to See Elphie

22. Into the Closet

23. The Melting

24. The Story of the Green Bottle

25. The Rise of Glinda

26. Glinda’s Speech

27. A Wicked Good Finale (feat. Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo)

28. Wicked: For Good Suite

In a previous interview with The Schwartz Scene newsletter, Schwartz told the publication that he "basically used the existing [Wicked] themes," for the underscoring across the two films, adding that "John Powell may wind up creating some new themes, but I didn’t." He also confirmed that the two musicians "consulted closely with one another throughout the process.” Powell has previously scored numerous projects, including Solo: A Star Wars Story, the Bourne films, Don't Worry Darling, and the How to Train Your Dragon franchise.

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.

Photo Credit: Universal