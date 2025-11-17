Sean Hayes Will Lead THE UNKNOWN Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony, Emmy & SAG Award winning actor Sean Hayes will return to the New York stage in THE UNKNOWN, a new one-man play by playwright David Cale, directed by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman. THE UNKNOWN will begin performances Off-Broadway at Studio Seaview (305 West 43rd Street) on Saturday, January 31, 2026 and officially open on Thursday, February 12, 2026 for a strictly limited 10-week engagement through April 12, 2026.

Tickets for THE UNKNOWN are available now at theunknownplay.com. Check out a teaser video here!

Director Leigh Silverman said, “David Cale is a masterful storyteller and I am thrilled to be embarking on our third collaboration with The Unknown. We are joined by the charismatic, dynamic Sean Hayes, an imaginative design team and visionary producers and I can’t wait to share this enthralling show with audiences.”

Playwright David Cale said, "I'm thrilled by the inspired pairing of the brilliant Sean Hayes with my solo thriller, and to be collaborating again with the great Leigh Silverman."

A gripping new play about a writer on the edge.

Desperate to cure his writer’s block, Elliott retreats to a remote cabin—only to discover he may not be alone. As the boundaries between his work and his life collapse, Elliott begins to question everything he knows. Is he writing a thriller? Living one? Both?

THE UNKNOWN is a provocative thriller that explores the fine line between fascination and obsession.

THE UNKNOWN will feature scenic design by Studio Bent, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Cha See, sound design by Caroline Eng, music by Isobel Waller-Bridge. The production stage manager is Jason Hindelang, with production management by Hudson Theatrical Associates and Envoy Theatricals/Sam Dallas serving as general manager.

For more information visit theunknownplay.com.

About Sean Hayes

Sean Hayes originated the title role in Good Night, Oscar at the Goodman Theater in Chicago, for which he won the Jeff Award for Outstanding Principal Performer in a Play, followed by the Broadway production, for which he won the Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Play, and most recently in the West End at the Barbican Theatre. Sean is a three-time Emmy Award-winning actor and producer. He is best known for his role as Jack McFarland on the NBC sitcom “Will & Grace,” for which he won a Primetime Emmy Award and four SAG Awards, along with six Golden Globe nominations. He is also known for his work on Broadway including An Act of God and Promises, Promises for which he received a Tony Award nomination for Best Leading Actor in a Musical. Upcoming projects include Is This Thing On directed by Bradley Cooper. He currently co-hosts the #1 comedy podcast in the world, “SmartLess.”