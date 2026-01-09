Lencia Kebede & Allie Trimm Set Final Performances in WICKED on Broadway

Wicked on Broadway stars Lencia Kebede and Allie Trimm have announced that they will be playing their final performances on March 1. Kebede and Trimm joined the hit musical as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively, in 2025.

Kebede made history as the first Black actress to play Elphaba on Broadway full-time. She took to Instagram to share her thoughts on leaving the iconic role, before confirming her final bow.

"I can’t really begin to talk about how I feel about this life changing year of my life or else I’ll prob throw up and die," she joked, sharing photos from her time in Oz.

Trimm also shared photos of herself backstage in the iconic Glinda bubble dress, confirming that she will be exiting the show with Kebede.

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is currently in its 22nd year on Broadway. Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “Wicked.”

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone. The blockbuster film version of Wicked opened on November 22nd, 2024, and has become the highest grossing film based on a Broadway musical in history.