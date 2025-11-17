Video: WICKED: FOR GOOD Cast Join THE TONIGHT SHOW for WICKED Beat Bit

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

To officially kick off "Wicked Week" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the cast from the movie joined Fallon for a new edition of Wicked Beat Bit. Watch as Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Bowen Yang, Ethan Slater, and Marissa Bode tease their characters in the new film.

Last year’s original “Wicked Beat Bit" garnered over 228M views and 20M interactions across all digital platforms, making it one of the most-watched “Tonight Show” segments of 2024.

The week-long Tonight Show celebration will feature a lineup of the film’s stars and special musical moments. Check out the guest lineup below. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock.

Emmy nominee Jonathan Bailey recently appeared Nov. 3 on “The Tonight Show” to promote his role as Fiyero in “Wicked: For Good.” He also announced he was crowned 2025 People’s Sexiest Man Alive. Watch the segment here.

Guest Lineup:

Monday, Nov. 17 – Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh (Madame Morrible)

Tuesday, Nov. 18 – Academy Award nominee Ariana Grande (Glinda)

Wednesday, Nov. 19 – Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba)

About Wicked: For Good

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard. Get tickets to see Wicked: For Good in theaters and check out first reactions for the new movie here.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

Wicked: For Good is based on Act Two of the musical stage play with music and lyrics by composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire.