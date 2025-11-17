Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 17, 2025- AIDA Oral History Dives Deep On the Iconic Musical and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 17, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend:

Good morning! There’s a lot to catch up on in today’s Wake Up with BroadwayWorld. Two-time Tony winner Kara Young shares the shows that shaped her career, while we mark the 25th anniversary of AIDA with a star-studded oral history featuring Heather Headley, Adam Pascal, and more. Broadway opened its doors for Robert Icke’s OEDIPUS at Studio 54, and we have photos from the opening bow. There’s also your daily BroadwayWorld Games fix, and an exclusive first look at Darilyn Burtley on tour as Tina Turner. Plus, dive into the must-watch videos including Aaron Tveit and the CHESS cast’s fun new dance challenge, Patti LuPone weighing in on Wicked and more on Watch What Happens Live, and a creative “No Good Deed” collab with Cynthia Erivo and Misty Copeland. Don’t miss highlights from opening nights, review roundups, heartening industry news, and the latest theatrical albums and streams. Keep reading for all your Broadway news and inspiration!