Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 17, 2025- AIDA Oral History Dives Deep On the Iconic Musical and More

Good morning! There’s a lot to catch up on in today’s Wake Up with BroadwayWorld. Two-time Tony winner Kara Young shares the shows that shaped her career, while we mark the 25th anniversary of AIDA with a star-studded oral history featuring Heather Headley, Adam Pascal, and more. Broadway opened its doors for Robert Icke’s OEDIPUS at Studio 54, and we have photos from the opening bow. There’s also your daily BroadwayWorld Games fix, and an exclusive first look at Darilyn Burtley on tour as Tina Turner. Plus, dive into the must-watch videos including Aaron Tveit and the CHESS cast’s fun new dance challenge, Patti LuPone weighing in on Wicked and more on Watch What Happens Live, and a creative “No Good Deed” collab with Cynthia Erivo and Misty Copeland. Don’t miss highlights from opening nights, review roundups, heartening industry news, and the latest theatrical albums and streams. Keep reading for all your Broadway news and inspiration!
Thursday, November 20
Marjorie Prime begins previews on Broadway
Video: Kara Young Picks the Shows That Shaped Her
In this video, watch as two-time Tony Award winner Kara Young walks us through the aisles of the Drama Book Shop to tell us all about the plays that made her the artist she is today. Can you guess which classics she most adores?
Written in the Stars: An Oral History of AIDA
In honor of the Aida’s 25th anniversary, BroadwayWorld spoke to stars Heather Headley (Aida), Adam Pascal (Radames), Sherie Rene Scott (Amneris), Schele Williams (Nehebka), as Thomas Schumacher (original producer and Disney Theatrical Group chief for its first three decades), lyricist Tim Rice, and book writer David Henry Hwang to compile an oral history of the show’s early days, transition to Broadway, and legacy beyond the boards.
Photos: OEDIPUS Cast Takes Opening Night Bows
Performances are now underway for Robert Icke’s adaptation of Oedipus on Broadway, starring Mark Strong and Lesley Manville. The production opened on Broadway at Studio 54. Check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows here!
Exclusive: First Look at Darilyn Burtley & More in TINA - THE TINA TOUR MUSICAL Tour
by Michael Major
BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at Darilyn Burtley as Tina Turner in new photos from the National Tour of Tina - The Tina Turner Musical. See a new look now!. (more...
)
| Video: Aaron Tveit & CHESS Cast Launch the 'One Night In Bangkok Challenge'
by Michael Major
Aaron Tveit has launched the 'One Night in Bangkok Challenge' with the cast of Chess. Set to the iconic song from the musical, the social media dance video features special choreography that audiences are encouraged to do on TikTok and Instagram.. (more...)
| Video: Patti LuPone Reacts to MASQUERADE, WICKED, & More on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE
by Josh Sharpe
On Thursday, Broadway legend Patti LuPone returned to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. During her visit, the three-time Tony winner reacted to a variety of pop culture happenings, including Wicked: For Good, Masquerade, Broadway's Stranger Things, and more. Watch videos from the episode now!. (more...)
Video: Cynthia Erivo and Misty Copeland Team Up for Reimagined 'No Good Deed'
by Josh Sharpe
In celebration of the release of Wicked: For Good next week, Tony-Award winner Cynthia Erivo, who stars as Elphaba, has teamed up with ballerina Misty Copeland for a stripped-down, reimagined version of Elphaba's song 'No Good Deed.' Check out the collaboration now.. (more...)
Video: New WICKED: FOR GOOD Teaser Previews Character Transformations
by Josh Sharpe
In one week, we will be changed for good when Wicked: For Good officially hits theaters. A new teaser trailer has been released, previewing the epic conclusion of the film adaptation. Check it out now.. (more...)
The First Global Indigenous and First Nations Playwrights and Composers' Event Set For Next Week
by Stephi Wild
| Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SEAT OF OUR PANTS
by Jennifer Broski
The Public Theater just celebrated opening night for the world premiere of THE SEAT OF OUR PANTS, featuring a cast led by Ruthie Ann Miles, Micaela Diamond, Amina Faye, Damon Daunno, Shuler Hensley, and Andy Grotelueschen. Check out photos from the big night here.. (more...)
| Photos: First look at Sunbury Performing Arts Presents SHREK THE MUSICAL JR.
by Jerri Shafer
Once upon a time, in a far away swamp, there lived an ogre named Shrek. One day, Shrek finds his swamp invaded by banished fairytale misfits who have been cast off by Lord Farquaad, a tiny terror with big ambitions.. (more...)
| Photos: THE BAKER'S WIFE Celebrates Opening Night at Classic Stage Company
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Classic Stage Company celebrated the opening night of The Baker’s Wife, featuring a book by Tony Award winner Joseph Stein, music & lyrics by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Stephen Schwartz. See photos here!. (more...)
The Ally Artists Group and Eagle Project have announced The First Global Indigenous and First Nations Playwrights and Composers' Event. The title of this year’s event is, 'Indigenous Voices: A Celebration of Playwrights and Composers.'. (more...
)
Open Jar Studios and The Stage Door Foundation Launch New Initiative Supporting Artists in Need
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Open Jar Studios is launching a partnership with the not-for-profit Stage Door Foundation to launch GIVE A LITTLE, an initiative designed to uplift and empower artists in need by providing free studio space to pursue their creative work.. (more...
)
Chelsea LeSage, Jenilyn N. Rodriguez and More to Star in TRAINING_SET Presentation
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Training_Set, a new play by Sonny Marwah with direction by Serena Norr, will hold a series of industry presentations next month.. (more...
)
Review Roundup: THE SEAT OF OUR PANTS Opens At The Public Theater
by A.A. Cristi
The world premiere of the new musicalTHE SEAT OF OUR PANTS opens tonight at The Public Theater, featuring a cast led by Ruthie Ann Miles, Micaela Diamond, Amina Faye, Damon Daunno, Shuler Hensley, and Andy Grotelueschen. Read the reviews!. (more...
)
Review: Terri Dannenberg Makes Impressive Debut With EVERYTHING! at Don't Tell Mama
by Stephen Mosher
It's Debutante Season in the cabaret world and Terri Dannenberg is having her coming out party, and looking good while doing it.. (more...
)
Watch the Premiere of Next On Stage: Season 6- Live at 7pm
by Nicole Rosky
Tonight's the night! Who will make the Top 30 of BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage? You'lll have to tune in tonight, November 14 at 7pm ET, to find out! . (more...)
NEXT TO NORMAL Starring Caissie Levy Will Be Available to Stream on BroadwayHD
by Stephi Wild
Next to Normal will be available to stream on BroadwayHD. This three-time Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical stars Caissie Levy, Jamie Parker, Jack Wolfe, and Eleanor Worthington-Cox.. (more...
)
Review: PORN PLAY, Royal Court
by Franco Milazzo
Ani has a problem. Well, two problems, but they are on very friendly terms: she’s addicted to hardcore porn and her boyfriend Liam has had enough of seeing it when they're in bed. She doesn’t care so she cums, he goes, and - even before the door slams - she’s back on her phone scrolling through an endless feed of videos.. (more...
)
Listen: Jason Gould, Son of Barbra Streisand, Drops New Album 'Where We Fall'
by Josh Sharpe
Singer-songwriter Jason Gould, the only child of Barbra Streisand and Elliott Gould, has released his new album Where We Fall, a collection that bridges contemporary dance-pop with standards. Listen to it now.. (more...
)
Casts of MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, THE OUTSIDERS, and MAMMA MIA! Will Perform at Broadway Under the Stars
by Nicole Rosky
Broadway’s magic returns to The Shops at Columbus Circle with the beloved Broadway Under the Stars series. Enjoy captivating performances from today’s top shows and intimate conversations with the stars, moderated by Broadway alum, George Psomas.. (more...
)
Kristin Chenoweth, Laufey, & More Join NBC's CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER
by Josh Sharpe
NBC will celebrate the holiday season with the “Christmas in Rockefeller Center' special, featuring performances from Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth, Laufey, Marc Anthony, Halle Bailey, Michael Bublé, and more.. (more...
)
Review: INTO THE HAIRY - SHARON EYAL, Sadler’s Wells
by Matthew Paluch
Sharon Eyal and her S-E-D Dance Company return to Sadler's Wells with a UK premiere of INTO THE HAIRY, but if honest, I've definitely seen the material before. The programme info is clear; “parts of the creation were originally created in the frame of THIS IS NOT A LOVE SHOW (January 2022)”, the world premiere was at Montpellier Danse in June 2023, and I undoubtedly saw swathes of the material in R.O.S.E at Sadler’s Wells East in July this year.. (more...
)
Listen: Orville Peck Covers CABARET's 'Maybe This Time' in New EP
by Josh Sharpe
Country artist and Broadway alum Orville Peck has released his Appaloosa EP, a new collection of songs featuring “Maybe This Time' from Cabaret. Check it out now.. (more...
)
Listen: Josh Groban Releases New Collection 'Hidden Gems' Featuring Rare Tracks
by Josh Sharpe
Josh Groban has released Hidden Gems, a new collection bringing together some of his rarest tracks, many of which have never been available on streaming platforms. Check it out here.. (more...
)
Kyle Dean Massey
Listen Up
